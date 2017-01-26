Ford GT Delivers Highest Speed And Track Times Of Any Ford Production Car

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Delivering the highest output of any EcoBoost production engine to date, the all-new Ford GT couples its extraordinary power with impressive aerodynamic efficiency and advanced active dynamics to achieve a maximum speed of 216 mph – making it the fastest Ford production vehicle on the track ever.

Capable of an exceptional top speed, Ford’s all-new supercar is designed and optimized for track performance to honor its racing heritage. In 2016 development testing, with all contenders track-prepped with new fluids, fresh tires and optimal suspension settings, in identical conditions and with the same driver behind the wheel, Ford GT outperformed both the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 458 Speciale at Calabogie Motorsports Park in Canada:

Ford GT: 2:09.8 McLaren 675LT: 2:10.88 Ferrari 458 Speciale: 2:12.9

“The Ford GT is all about performance,” said Raj Nair, Ford executive vice president, global product development and chief technical officer. “We achieved considerable weight savings with the carbon fiber architecture. We then reinvested some of that savings into where it counts most – performance, specifically, the active dynamics. The result is an even faster car.”

SAE rated at 647 horsepower and 550 lb.-ft. of torque, Ford’s new high-output 3.5-liter V6 engine produces the highest horsepower of any EcoBoost production engine ever, making Ford GT the fastest production car ever to wear the Blue Oval badge. The engine’s wide powerband produces 90 percent of its peak torque from 3,500 rpm.

“Our expectation has always been that the EcoBoost V6 would perform exceptionally well in the Ford GT – both in terms of power as well as aerodynamic efficiency,” said Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance. “We tested and developed this powertrain through the Daytona Prototype race car that ran in IMSA for two seasons, last season racing with Ford GT. We are extremely pleased with how it performs, both on the track and on the road.”

Ford GT’s dry weight places the supercar between its two primary competitors, the McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 488. Ford GT’s power-to-weight ratio is 2.14 kg per horsepower in U.S. specification.

The active dynamic systems – for both suspension and aerodynamics – are designed to make the car perform with optimum downforce, drag and balance at any speed, creating a faster setup regardless of driver skill.

For more information: www.fordgt.com.

Article courtesy Speedville.