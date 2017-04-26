Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Jaguar F-TYPE sports car continues to evolve for 2018, with a fresh look, new powertrain options and the addition of standard technology features previously unavailable.

Since its launch in 2012, the all-aluminum two-seater has firmly established itself as a strong competitor in its sports car segment. For the 2018 model year, the F-TYPE offers even more driver-focused technologies and a broader model range; now comprising of 24 derivatives that include an all-new turbocharged 296 hp Ingenium four-cylinder entry model, a number of supercharged V6 options and even the 200 mph, all-wheel drive 575 hp V8 powered F-TYPE SVR.

The pairing of the all-aluminum F-TYPE sports car with an advanced 296 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged Ingenium engine delivers Jaguar sports car DNA with enhanced agility and affordability.

The new model retains the performance expected from the F-TYPE, and can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 5.4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 155 mph. The turbocharged engine’s high maximum torque of 295 ft.-lbs. generated from just 1,500rpm work in combination with the eight-speed Quickshift transmission to deliver exceptional response throughout the rev range.

“Introducing our advanced four-cylinder engine to the F-TYPE has created a vehicle with its own distinct character,” said Ian Hoban, vehicle line director, Jaguar F-TYPE. “Performance from an engine of this size is remarkable and is balanced with improved fuel efficiency and affordability, making the F-TYPE experience more accessible than ever before.”

Every F-TYPE now features the Jaguar InControl Touch Pro infotainment. Its super-fast responses, intuitive tablet-style pinch-to-zoom and swipe operation, intelligent navigation functions such as Share ETA and online services such as real-time traffic and live weather reports make every journey more rewarding and put a world of information at the driver’s fingertips.

To mark the introduction of the new F-TYPE range, Jaguar has developed an exclusive 400 SPORT special edition model, which will be offered only for the 2018 model year. Power from a high output 400 hp version of the supercharged 3.0-liter V6 engine is complemented by an uprated chassis that includes standard 380mm front and 376mm rear brakes, Configurable Dynamics and 20-inch wheels with a unique Satin Dark Grey finish.

Distinctive Yellow and Dark Satin Grey 400 SPORT badges on the rear of the car and on the front splitter hint at the extra power concealed beneath the clamshell hood and perfectly complement the choice of Indus Silver, Santorini Black and Yulong White metallic exterior paint. Interior design elements include 400 SPORT badging on the center console, steering wheel, treadplates and embroidered headrests. Yellow contrast stitching is featured throughout the cabin.

A new R-Dynamic trim level is new to the core range. This specification is available with the 380 hp version of the supercharged V6, and is distinguished by standard 20-inch Dark Grey Diamond Turned alloy wheel designs and by Gloss Black front air intake bezels. The distinctive Gloss Black finish is also applied to the front splitter, hood vents, rear valance and side sills.

Joining the comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems available on the 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE is a semi-automated park-assist function designed to assist with parallel parking in even the tightest of spaces. When passing a potential space, the car’s ultrasonic parking sensors measure its length. If suitable, the system is designed to assist with steering functions, while the driver controls gear selection into reverse, throttle and brakes. The system will also help guide the vehicle out of the space when it’s time to leave.

Design

A key aim of the design process for the refreshed 2018 F-TYPE was to establish a stronger, purer statement for the front-end form of the F-TYPE, while also providing clearer visual differentiation between the different models. The addition of full LED headlights and slimline seats make the car’s aesthetics even more striking and significantly enhance the driving experience.

The grille shape and overall design of the F-TYPE are unchanged, remaining – as ever – key elements in the sports car’s DNA. However, for the 2018 model year, designers paid particular attention to the bumpers and air intakes, introducing bolder surfaces and simpler forms with discreet signature features subtly enhancing the front end form, providing greater differentiation across the model range, from the entry F-TYPE all the way up to the range topping F-TYPE SVR.

In place of its predecessor’s double ‘shark gill’ air intakes, the new F-TYPE features large, powerful single apertures with a lozenge mesh design. Building on this design theme, the F-TYPE R-Dynamic models gain Gloss Black bezels.

Reflecting the step up in power and performance, the 550 hp supercharged V8 F-TYPE R features larger, wider apertures with a distinctive horizontal blade to further accentuate the car’s visual width. The 200mph potential of the 575 hp supercharged V8 F-TYPE SVR3 is clearly expressed through unique intakes designed to offer the maximum possible airflow and aerodynamic efficiency.

The new full LED headlights help to signal the greater clarity in the vehicle’s design language. The distinctive Jaguar J-Blade daytime running lights are retained, and these now double as the direction indicators, with the lamp’s ‘eyelid’ indexing with the hood’s cutline to further accentuate the lights’ multi-layered graphics.

The LED rear light clusters have been subtly updated as well. The characteristic light graphic of a horizontal line intersecting a roundel – a feature inherited from the iconic Jaguar E-type – is now accentuated by darker lenses to give the car a more purposeful appearance.

INTERIOR DESIGN

Like the exterior, the interior of the 2018 F-TYPE, evolves into a purer, more concentrated expression of the car’s original elegance and sportiness. The Jaguar interior design team focused on refining a handful of key elements to create a greater sense of harmony in the finishes, enhance the sense of balance between luxury and performance, and to introduce new material options that give the car a more exotic feel.

One of the most significant upgrades is the addition of new lightweight slimline seats which combine an ergonomically-optimized form with added comfort. The seats’ flowing contours and sculpted surfaces also contribute to the F-TYPE interior’s heightened sense of poise.

The seat frames are pressure diecast magnesium alloy – a material with the high strength-to-weight ratio and excellent formability required for the ergonomic form of the vehicle’s new seat design. The weight saving compared to their predecessors is more than 17 lbs.

The more supportive backrest bolster and the seat’s upper curvature provide the driver with additional lateral support, heightening the sense of connection between the driver and the car for a more rewarding driving experience.

The slimline seats come in two forms: Sport and Performance. The F-TYPE and F-TYPE R-Dynamic model lines come as standard with the pure lines of the Sport version. The Performance version, which has more detailing and more pronounced wings at shoulder height, is standard equipment on the 400 SPORT, R and SVR – each with unique branding in the headrests.

Previously exclusive to the F-TYPE SVR, a Siena Tan leather interior is now offered throughout the standard model range. Paired with the Performance seats, the Siena Tan leather interior creates a more sportive, luxurious environment that gives a warm expression to the sports car’s dynamic personality and perfectly offsets exterior paints such as Carpathian Grey. It provides the perfect opportunity for drivers to create a cockpit that reflects their individual style.

Article courtesy Speedville.