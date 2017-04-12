Lifestyle/McLaren 720S
ago

McLaren’s 720S Goes LEGO, Builds Popularity Among Younger Generations

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The new McLaren 720S is already well on the way to achieving cult status, joining the legendary McLaren P1 in the LEGO Speed Champions range of model cars.

The LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S, accompanied by a car designer minifigure and design studio desk, complete with coffee cup, original design sketch. and 3D-printed model car, will be available to buy from 1 June. Builders aged 7+ and supercar enthusiasts alike can show off their design skills and build this awesome model, then put on a racing helmet and switch from supercar designer to racing driver.

The imagination and complexity required to create a representation of the aerodynamically shrink-wrapped, sculpted body shape of the 720S, meant that it took a LEGO designer a year to perfect and freeze the design of the new model.

“The LEGO interpretation of the McLaren 720S reflects the most exciting part of the design process, when a two-dimensional sketch is transformed into a physical, three-dimensional model,” commented McLaren Automotive Chief Designer, Rob Melville. “Building a model like this gives the next generation of McLaren enthusiasts a taste of just how exhilarating that moment is for designers.”

The real McLaren 720S was unveiled on March 7 at the Geneva International Motor Show, introducing the second-generation McLaren Super Series and raising established limits in the supercar sector. Powered by a new, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine developing 720 horsepower, the new McLaren supercar accelerates from standstill to 124mph in just 7.8 seconds and has a maximum speed of 212 mph.


The LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S will be priced at $16.00. The new McLaren 720S available from McLaren retailers is a little more expensive, with prices starting at $260,000.

Article courtesy Speedville.

