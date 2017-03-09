Raybestos Brings Back Mustang T-Shirt Sweepstakes
Raybestos has announced the return of its Mustang T-shirt sweepstakes, running now through July 24, on Facebook. Each week, five winners of a 1969 Ford Mustang XL T-shirt will be announced on the Raybestos Facebook page, for a total of 100 winners during the sweepstakes period.
To be eligible, visit Raybestos on Facebook at facebook.com/RaybestosBrandBrakes from the web browser of a desktop or a mobile device, and click on “Sweepstakes” on the left side of the webpage. Each entry is valid through the remainder of the promotional period.
“This sweepstakes was so well-received the first time that we decided to bring it back so that loyal Raybestos fans could have one more chance to win their very own Raybestos 1969 Mustang T-shirt,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. “For more chances to win, be sure to share the sweepstakes with your friends on Facebook.”
The limited edition ’69 Raybestos Mustang T-shirt showcases the iconic muscle car. Painted in classic colors and striping that are true to the time, this one-of-a-kind classic car features a new Ford Coyote engine, the famous Schwartz Performance “G-Machine” bolt-in chassis and an off-the-shelf performance disc brake upgrade package of Raybestos components and Element3enhanced hybrid technology (EHT) brake pads.