Lifestyle/Raybestos
ago

Raybestos Brings Back Mustang T-Shirt Sweepstakes

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Advance Auto Parts Partners With FutureTech Success Campaign To Help Address Technician Shortage

Ford F350 TSB: P1633 KAM Voltage Too Low From Bad Battery Terminal

Ganassi Sending Three Teams To Sebring 12-Hour Race

Raybestos Brings Back Mustang T-Shirt Sweepstakes

Standard Motor Products To Award $10,000 During Blue Streak 'Stronger Than Ever' Automotive Scholarship Contest

VW Beetle, Golf And Jetta: Broken Tensioner, Root Cause Of Failure Is Alternator Pulley

Active Drivetrains And Differentials

Aston Martin Unveils V8 And V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions

Sunnyside High School Seniors Achieve National Auto Certification

mikeroweWORKS Foundation Offers Travel Scholarships For SkillsUSA Competitors


Raybestos has announced the return of its Mustang T-shirt sweepstakes, running now through July 24, on Facebook. Each week, five winners of a 1969 Ford Mustang XL T-shirt will be announced on the Raybestos Facebook page, for a total of 100 winners during the sweepstakes period.

To be eligible, visit Raybestos on Facebook at facebook.com/RaybestosBrandBrakes from the web browser of a desktop or a mobile device, and click on “Sweepstakes” on the left side of the webpage. Each entry is valid through the remainder of the promotional period.

“This sweepstakes was so well-received the first time that we decided to bring it back so that loyal Raybestos fans could have one more chance to win their very own Raybestos 1969 Mustang T-shirt,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. “For more chances to win, be sure to share the sweepstakes with your friends on Facebook.”

The limited edition ’69 Raybestos Mustang T-shirt showcases the iconic muscle car. Painted in classic colors and striping that are true to the time, this one-of-a-kind classic car features a new Ford Coyote engine, the famous Schwartz Performance “G-Machine” bolt-in chassis and an off-the-shelf performance disc brake upgrade package of Raybestos components and Element3enhanced hybrid technology (EHT) brake pads.

Show Full Article