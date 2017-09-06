Ride Of The Week: Custom 1987 Defender 90

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



East Coast Defender’s recent “Project Blackout” showcases the balanced power of the LC9 small-block engine wrapped inside a handcrafted, black-on-black Defender 90. Known for its excellent handling and acceleration, the 5.3L engine is a smart option for drivers who want the convenience of owning a daily driver, as well as a weekend warrior at the beach.



“Project Blackout” started out as a 1987 Defender 90, which was located by ECD co-founder Elliot Humble near Norfolk County in England. Project Blackout’s build began in June 2016 and rolled out of The Rover Dome on June 29, 2017.



“GM originally built the LC9 engine for use in their large SUVs, such as the Suburban and Yukon models,” said Tom Humble, East Coast Defender Co-owner. “It’s a powerful engine, offering exceptional performance with better fuel economy for everyday driving conditions, miles above what was put in the Defenders 25 years ago. With 326 available horsepower at her disposal, it was a perfect option giving the owner a broad, flat torque curve that’s perfect for everyday commuting.”



The black exterior with black interior is why this custom Defender was dubbed “Project Blackout.” It is finished in a classic black paint with black checkerplate accents and 18-inch black Sawtooth wheels. Inside the cabin are heated black leather Land Rover seats with black instrument panel and Momo leather wrapped steering wheel.



“We have an incredibly diverse client base who come to us from across the country,” said Humble. “I believe that speaks volumes about the broad appeal of our handcrafted Defenders. Each SUV we build exudes the character and personality of its owner. ‘Project Blackout’ is an attractive vehicle that’s a stunning extension of its new owner.”



East Coast Defender was founded by three brothers – Tom and Elliot Humble, and Scott Wallace. Growing up in England, near the famous Lode Lane factory where the Defenders were produced, the three found themselves surrounded by Defenders throughout their childhood. East Coast Defender officially opened its facility in 2013 and has been building celebrated, handcrafted Defenders since that time. Today, the company is based in Kissimmee, Florida, where every ECD custom Defender SUV is built by hand in the company’s 21,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility, called the Rover Dome.

Article courtesy Speedville.