Turbocharged 1,500-Horsepower 6.7L Cummins Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder

Karry Latropoulos and his brother have been invested in automotive for the better part of their lives and have completed tons of restoration projects and custom builds. In all that time, diesel wasn’t something they got into, until recently when they finished their first diesel build at their shop, Dragon’s Lair Garage. With a name like that, you know it had to be something cool they cooked up.

The Rolling Meadows, IL-based shop is primarily a restoration shop, according to Latropoulos, who says the shop handles one-off builds and frame restorations along with metal fabrication work and engine modifications. The diesel build strays away from their usual work, but it’s still rather impressive.

For about two years now, they’ve been modifying a 2014 Ram 2500 that weighs around 7,400 lbs. Powering the beast of a truck is a mighty, turbocharged 6.7L Cummins engine.