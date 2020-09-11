360-Degree Part Photos Added To GMB.net

Connect with us

GMB, one of the largest global manufacturers and suppliers of OE and aftermarket automotive products, has improved its online catalog with additional technical details and 360-degree imagery of its most popular products. Whether visitors are searching the GMB parts catalog from their desktop or mobile device, they can now see a 3-D, true-to-life look at the manufacturer’s water pumps and other popular auto parts from various angles.

“While GMB’s existing catalog has a lot of user-friendly features, our team continually seeks ways to improve the user experience,” said Marketing Manager Sarah Porter. “So many busy shops and installers rely on our product lines, so GMB wanted to offer more specifics about each part and give a detailed view of the part making it easier to purchase from dealers when it’s time.”

Fleet managers and other professionals rely on quality parts as much as they do their part installers. The new photography on GMB.net helps its third-party dealers account for the value of these products, says the company. Thorough product descriptions and high-quality photos can increase purchase confidence and decrease returns.

“It’s one thing to describe the high-quality of our products,” Porter says. “But this new website feature allows users an up-close perspective on the design and materials. This is another way we are sharing more technical details about some of our popular parts.”

Learn more at gmb.net.

