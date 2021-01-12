3M Adds New Installer Training Program

The 3M Commercial Solutions Division has announced changes to its installer training programs, including the addition of a training dedicated exclusively to Vehicle Color Change. about:blank

“We’ve heard from many installers across the U.S. that there is a strong interest in learning specific application types. By segmenting our training offering, this aligns installers to build their own career path,” said Elizabeth Ziegler, application engineering supervisor.

Over the course of two days, this class is dedicated to installing 3M Wrap Film Series 2080 and using 3M Knifeless Tape, teaching students in-demand skills for this growing segment. As consumers increasingly seek to customize their personal vehicles, from full color changes, to chrome deletes and racing stripes, students will learn how to be successful in this fast-growing industry.

“This is a big change for 3M installer training,” said Janelle Pizzi, 3M Marketing Manager. “Since we first began training installers, our focus has been very broad, so installers could learn most types of applications common in the graphics industry. Listening to the market and focusing on the changing demands is our priority.”

Students learn best practices and techniques for installing printed film on fleet vehicles, windows, walls, floors, 3M DI-NOC Architectural Finishes in an interior design setting, and colored wrap films on personal vehicles. After passing a rigorous test demonstrating their skills in each application type, students earn the designation 3M Preferred Installer. Since 2009, the 3M Commercial Solutions Division has trained more than 1,000 installers.