Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

3M Adds New Installer Training Program

on

NA Car, Truck, Utility Vehicle Of The Year Announced

on

Automotive Collision Engineering Program Launched

on

WVE Vehicle Electronics Adds 449 New SKUs In December
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: How Does Sustainability Apply To Brake Pads Video
play

VIDEO: How Does Sustainability Apply To Brake Pads

VIDEO: Resetting The Steering Angle Sensor After An Alignment Video
play

VIDEO: Resetting The Steering Angle Sensor After An Alignment

Trending Now

BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Balancing Combustion Forces

Underhood: Balancing Combustion Forces
European Electric Parking Brake Service

Undercar: European Electric Parking Brake Service
DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads

Undercar: DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads
Paint Problem Troubleshooting

Paint / Body: Paint Problem Troubleshooting
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

3M Adds New Installer Training Program

 

on

The 3M Commercial Solutions Division has announced changes to its installer training programs, including the addition of a training dedicated exclusively to Vehicle Color Change.  about:blank

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We’ve heard from many installers across the U.S. that there is a strong interest in learning specific application types. By segmenting our training offering, this aligns installers to build their own career path,” said Elizabeth Ziegler, application engineering supervisor.  

Over the course of two days, this class is dedicated to installing 3M Wrap Film Series 2080 and using 3M Knifeless Tape, teaching students in-demand skills for this growing segment. As consumers increasingly seek to customize their personal vehicles, from full color changes, to chrome deletes and racing stripes, students will learn how to be successful in this fast-growing industry. 

“This is a big change for 3M installer training,” said Janelle Pizzi, 3M Marketing Manager. “Since we first began training installers, our focus has been very broad, so installers could learn most types of applications common in the graphics industry. Listening to the market and focusing on the changing demands is our priority.” 

Students learn best practices and techniques for installing printed film on fleet vehicles, windows, walls, floors, 3M DI-NOC Architectural Finishes in an interior design setting, and colored wrap films on personal vehicles. After passing a rigorous test demonstrating their skills in each application type, students earn the designation 3M Preferred Installer. Since 2009, the 3M Commercial Solutions Division has trained more than 1,000 installers. about:blank

Advertisement

To learn more about 3M installer training and 3M Preferred Installer designations, visit 3M.com/GraphicsTraining

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Industry Organizations Help ASE Update Renewal App

News: Schaeffler To Supply ‘Indy Autonomous Challenge’

News: Audi, I-CAR Continue Expansion Of Training Partnership

News: UAF Expands Scholarship Fields To Include IT/Cybersecurity

Advertisement
Connect