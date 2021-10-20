 A2C2 Calls On Ebay To Prohibit Sale Of All Airbags
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

A2C2 Calls On Ebay To Prohibit Sale Of All Airbags

on

Rev Parts, OnPart Announce New Integration

on

ASE Education Foundation Presents Apprenticeship Program

on

Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Name Technician Of The Year
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Starter Diagnosis: Should You Replace It, Or Not? (VIDEO) Video
play

Starter Diagnosis: Should You Replace It, Or Not? (VIDEO)

Start-Stop System Synopsis (VIDEO) Video
play

Start-Stop System Synopsis (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?

Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving

Underhood: Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving
Replacement Strut Alignment Angles

Undercar: Replacement Strut Alignment Angles
Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge

Paint / Body: Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood: Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

A2C2 Calls On Ebay To Prohibit Sale Of All Airbags

 

on

Courtesy of  BodyShop Business

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council, Inc. (A2C2), a leading voice in the fight against counterfeit automotive parts, is urging eBay to halt the sale of all supplemental restraint system (SRS) airbags and components on eBay.com, calling it the only effective way of preventing the sale of dangerous counterfeit airbags on the site.

Counterfeit airbags pose a serious threat to the health and safety of the motoring public, as they are not made to airbag manufacturers’ specifications, are not subject to quality control tests or application of industry safety measures and do not abide by existing federal regulations. According to testing conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), counterfeit airbags have shown consistent malfunctions ranging from non-deployment to the expulsion of metal shrapnel during deployment.

Advertisement

While counterfeit airbags are typically comprised completely of counterfeit components, another variety of counterfeit airbags have been found to be comprised of certain used OEM components cobbled together with counterfeit components so as to appear to be complete OEM airbags – an inflator from one vehicle may be combined with an airbag from a different vehicle, shielded by a counterfeit airbag cover.

In October 2012, NHTSA issued a consumer advisory alerting vehicle owners and repair professionals to the dangers of counterfeit airbags and their prevalence in the marketplace. Since then, other federal law enforcement agencies have issued similar notices.

“These fake airbags are notoriously difficult to spot, often appearing nearly identical to genuine, original equipment parts, but in the most tragic cases they can result in catastrophic failures with fatal consequences,” said Teena Bohi, president of A2C2. “For this reason, A2C2 has consistently advocated for e-commerce platforms to ban the listing of all airbags and related SRS components on their sites.”

Advertisement

Since its inception in 2015, A2C2 has worked to protect consumers by meeting with e-commerce marketplaces to convey the dangers of allowing the online sale of airbags and related components, while providing examples of the counterfeits for sale on those sites. A2C2 has engaged directly with eBay executives on this topic since 2017. While several e-commerce platforms have responded by enacting a broad sales prohibition of all airbags and airbag components to address the growing problem, eBay has not followed suit.

Instead, eBay continues to permit the sale of airbags on its site, which allows the sale of completely counterfeit airbags and those incorporating cobbled components, as shown in recent law enforcement investigations. Even recalled airbags have been identified for sale on eBay. This also violates eBay’s own policies prohibiting the listing and sale of combustible and recalled goods, and hazardous materials that are banned by shipping providers – airbags are both combustible and banned for shipment by the U.S. Postal Service.

Advertisement

As with nearly all consumer products, the sale of automotive parts online has surged significantly in recent years. And with that, A2C2 believes the potential for unsuspecting consumers and repair shops to purchase dangerous counterfeit automotive parts, including airbags, has increased as well. This is exemplified by the arrests and convictions of individuals found to be selling counterfeit airbags and related components on the eBay marketplace.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Bartec USA Unveils New TPMS Relearn Chart

News: ASE Webinar: Using Diagnostic Tools for Successful Repair

News: ASE Fall Registration Open

News: UAF Accepting Scholarship Applications For 2022-2023

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician