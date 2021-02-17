AAM Awarded Ram Heavy-Duty Axle, Driveshaft Program

American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) has secured the next generation axle and driveshaft program for Ram’s heavy-duty pick-up trucks. As Ram’s strategic driveline supplier through 2030, AAM expects current and future sales related to this program to exceed several billion dollars over the lifetime of this award.

“AAM is pleased to continue our long-term partnership with Ram as the supplier of axles and driveshafts for the 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickup trucks. We look forward to providing our latest and most efficient driveline technologies as Ram’s strategic supplier for the next-generation of this key vehicle program,” said David C. Dauch, AAM’s chairman and CEO. “This vehicle program continues AAM’s mission to support growth in advanced vehicle technologies.”