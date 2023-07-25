 AAPEX Accepting Student Program Applications

AAPEX Accepting Student Program Applications

AAPEX is offering two options for students to attend this year's event.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

AAPEX is dedicated to bringing the best talent to the automotive aftermarket industry, and as part of this initiative, is offering two options for students to attend this year’s event, as well as an opportunity for aftermarket companies to get involved in the program. 

The first option is the Student Sponsorship Program that invites students to apply to attend AAPEX for first-hand industry experience and networking opportunities. Students selected for participation will receive two days of learning, including access to all AAPEX training and general education sessions, as well as hosted functions. Participants will receive complimentary AAPEX registration, reception tickets, a three-night hotel stay in Las Vegas, and a food and transportation stipend. To apply, visit the Student Sponsorship Program. Applications are due by Thursday, Aug. 24. 

The Student Groups program is the second option and encourages instructors to apply to be an approved school. Once approved, instructors will have access to complimentary AAPEX registration for a student group of up to 15 and access to all of the event’s training and general education sessions, as well as hosted functions. To apply to become an approved school, visit the Student Groups program

The Sponsor a Student program is for aftermarket companies participating in AAPEX. It offers the opportunity to help shape the careers of students, as well as attract motivated and qualified new talent to work for the sponsoring companies. Students attend Wednesday and Thursday, and will have programming including automotive coursework, as well as time available to dedicate to their sponsors. Sponsoring companies will receive onsite recognition as a program participant. To apply, visit Sponsor a Student. Applications are due by Saturday, Sept. 30. 

To learn more, visit the AAPEX Student Program.

