AccuAir Launches Product Sales & New E-Commerce Website

AccuAir Suspension , maker of next generation air suspension control products, has launched product sales after being acquired by Arnott LLC late last year. E-commerce sales are now available via the company’s new website, https://accuair.com/ , for both dealers and direct-to-consumer sales.

The launch includes AccuAir’s cornerstone products, such as the e-Level+ control system, including the e+ Connect ECU with built-in Bluetooth 5.0, and air supply and accessory components. The product offering now available for sale was designed for next generation air suspension control for automotive applications.

“Since Arnott LLC acquired the AccuAir brand in late 2020, we’ve been working hard to launch sales of the brand’s cornerstone air suspension products,” said Ryan Rutledge, AccuAir Suspension’s director of controls. “We’re proud to be launching the brand and products for both wholesale and retail sales. Additionally, we plan to have some exciting new product announcements happening soon.”