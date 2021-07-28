 AccuAir Launches Product Sales & New E-Commerce Website
AccuAir Launches Product Sales & New E-Commerce Website

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

VIDEO: GDI Safety Information Video
VIDEO: GDI Safety Information

VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints Video
VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics

News

AccuAir Launches Product Sales & New E-Commerce Website

 

AccuAir Suspension, maker of next generation air suspension control products, has launched product sales after being acquired by Arnott LLC late last year. E-commerce sales are now available via the company’s new website, https://accuair.com/, for both dealers and direct-to-consumer sales. 

The launch includes AccuAir’s cornerstone products, such as the e-Level+ control system, including the e+ Connect ECU with built-in Bluetooth 5.0, and air supply and accessory components. The product offering now available for sale was designed for next generation air suspension control for automotive applications.

“Since Arnott LLC acquired the AccuAir brand in late 2020, we’ve been working hard to launch sales of the brand’s cornerstone air suspension products,” said Ryan Rutledge, AccuAir Suspension’s director of controls. “We’re proud to be launching the brand and products for both wholesale and retail sales. Additionally, we plan to have some exciting new product announcements happening soon.” 

As part of the brand’s long-anticipated reemergence, a new, e-commerce driven website has also been launched. The site features more robust e-commerce options than ever before, designed with consumer education in mind. Air suspension enthusiasts can find all of the information needed to build a custom air suspension system for their vehicle.

The current product offering includes:
•    e-Level e+ Connect ECU Upgrade
•    e+ Connect Wireless Controller
•    Height+ TruPosition Height Sensors
•    TouchPad+
•    ENDO-T and ENDO-VT air tanks
•    Air Compressors
•    Plumbing Kits and Accessories
•    Valve Manifolds
•    Replacement Parts
•    ePlus app (available on the Apple App Store and Google Play)

For more information on AccuAir Suspension and its products, visit https://accuair.com/. A list of AccuAir dealers can be found at https://accuair.com/pages/dealers

