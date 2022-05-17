 ADVICS Brand Launches New Packaging Design -
News

ADVICS Brand Launches New Packaging Design

 

on

ADVICS, the leader in advanced braking technology and member of the AISIN Group of companies, is rolling out a new packaging design for its products beginning in May 2022.

This rebranding push for the ADVICS product line follows the branding changes announced by AISIN Group during Q3 of 2021.

“ADVICS’ customers have come to know and trust the quality engineering, precision manufacturing and customer satisfaction that goes into all of our products,” said Fumiko Higa-Bales, branding and supply chain manager, ADVICS Aftermarket North America. “The new packaging design is bold and really stands out amongst the competition, just like our brand and its dedication to quality, performance and our customers’ safety. ”

The new packaging and branding will be gradually rolled out into the market as old inventory is phased out.

“Products under the old brand, logo and packaging will still be on shelves for some period of time as we work through the transition,” said Larrow Kaufman, senior manager, Sales and Marketing, Aisin Aftermarket North America “Inventory of parts in the old packaging will determine the timing of a full turnover to the new branding.”.

