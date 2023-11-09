 ALI Celebrates 10 Years of ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

ALI Celebrates 10 Years of ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program

ALI Certified Lift inspectors have inspected more than 1.3 million car lifts.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) marked the tenth anniversary of the ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program and the formation of its Associate Class with a celebration at the Shelby Heritage Center in Las Vegas on Oct. 30. Over the last 10 years, ALI Certified Lift Inspectors have conducted more than 1.3 million lift inspections to help keep technicians safe on the job.

Related Articles

All vehicle lifts should be inspected at least annually by a qualified lift inspector to ensure they are operating properly and are safe for continued use. This is mandated in the ANSI National Standard covering vehicle lift operation, inspection, and maintenance, ANSI/ALI ALOIM (current edition). ALI developed its Lift Inspector Certification program to provide a resource for standardized lift inspection procedures and qualified lift inspectors to perform them. It was the first – and remains the only – program to establish lift inspector credentials and to independently test and certify inspectors who are qualified to inspect any type of lift. There are currently 560 ALI Certified Lift Inspectors, with about as many more candidates making their way through the certification process in support of U.S. and Canadian lift inspection services. 

ALI Certified Lift Inspectors are authorized to perform Check360TM Certified Lift Inspections, the only lift inspection backed by ALI to meet the national lift safety standard. 

With the development of the lift inspector certification program, ALI also expanded its membership beyond lift manufacturers. Any North American organization with at least one ALI Certified Lift Inspector on staff may join ALI as an Associate Class Member, giving them access to exclusive industry resources, training materials and discounts. They also elect an Associate Class representative to the ALI Board of Directors. ALI currently has more than 300 Associate Class member companies who are represented on the Board by Gary Wainwright of Weco Inc.

“I’m proud to have been part of the growth and success of the ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program over the last 10 years,” he said. “During that time, ALI Certified Lift Inspectors have conducted more than 1.3 million lift inspections and applied nearly 1 million program labels to lifts that passed. It’s a true testament to the inspectors in the field, ALI staff and the integrity of the program. With all of our continued hard work, along with much-needed new inspectors, who knows what the next 10 years will hold in store for us!” 

Some 250 ALI Associate Class members, lift inspectors, manufacturing member representatives, and other industry professionals attended the anniversary celebration. While checking out the beautiful cars on display and mingling, they also interacted with ALI staff to learn more about the Lift Inspector Certification Program. They were joined by celebrity guests including Courtney Hansen of Ride of Your Life with Courtney Hansenand Javier “Shorty” Ponce of Shorty’s Dream Shop, as well as surprise video appearances from Jay Leno, Richard Petty, and his grandson, TransAm TA2 driver Thad Moffitt. Others at the event catching attention by attendees included YouTube influencer Robby Layton and NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle Champion Steve Johnson.

To learn more about Check360 Certified Lift Inspections, ALI Certified Lift Inspectors, and how to get your lift inspected, visit autolift.org/check360-certified-lift-inspection/. For more photos from the event, visit Facebook.com/LiftInstitute.

You May Also Like

News

Standard Motor Products Continues Growth of VVT Program

Recently released Standard variable valve timing (VVT) sprockets are now available for another 8.8 million vehicles.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to add to its Variable Valve Timing (VVT) program, which already includes more than 550 part numbers for import and domestic vehicles.

Recently released Standard VVT Sprockets are now available for another 8.8 million vehicles, SMP said. This new coverage includes popular applications like the 2020-15 Nissan Pathfinder, 2021-20 Chevrolet Silverado, 2021 Ford F-150, and 2020-15 Hyundai Tucson. New Standard VVT Solenoids are also available for many Honda, Acura, Porsche, and Land Rover vehicles, according to SMP. This coverage includes the 2015-13 Acura RDX, 2016-08 Honda Odyssey, and 2020-18 Land Rover Evoque. To round out the program, 11 Oil Control Valves have recently been released, introducing new coverage for over 5 million Toyota vehicles including the 2022-18 Camry and 2021-16 Tacoma.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Hunter Engineering Partners with Lincoln Tech

New collaboration offers training for local techs and student career opportunities, including ADAS.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Celebrate Summer with Federated Facebook Contest

Federated will announce four lucky winners of a $50 gift card on each Friday in July and one grand prize winner of a $500 gift card on Aug. 4.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ASCEF Awards Scholarships to 28 Aspiring Automotive Students

The board of trustees awarded 34 scholarships to 28 students for a total of $18,000.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
SMP Releases 156 New Part Numbers in June

This latest release provides new coverage in 61 different product categories.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

ASE to Sponsor U.S. Auto Tech National Championship

The qualifying round ends on July 31, 2023.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Advance Foundation Gifts $300K to Broward College

The Advance Auto Parts Foundation’s gift will fund $5,000 scholarships for 10 automotive students over the next two years.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Category Winners Named in TechForce’s Techs Rock Awards

Voting for the grand-prize winner is open through 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, June 16, 2023.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech, Continental Seek Outstanding Students

Instructors are encouraged to nominate their hard-working students for Continental’s Student of the Month program.

By Nadine Battah