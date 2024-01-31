Allison Transmission Launching Allison Ventures

Allison Transmission announced it is launching Allison Ventures.

Allison Ventures will strategically invest in, and partner with, start-up and growth-stage companies to foster advancements in commercial-duty mobility and work solutions, according to Allison Transmission.

The team is focused on advancing Allison’s global strategy in the ever-evolving mobility market. Allison Ventures is not a separate investment fund but embedded within Allison’s corporate team, the company said.

Initial areas of interest to include new technologies and business model innovations related to connectivity, digitization, automation, sustainability, electrification, manufacturing and operations.

“Allison Ventures will allow us to increase our innovation pipeline in support of industry technology advancement across commercial-duty mobility and work solutions to further our mission to Improve the Way the World Works,” said Todd Bradford, vice president, strategy, business and corporate development, Allison Transmission.