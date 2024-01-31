 Allison Transmission Launching Allison Ventures

It will invest in, and partner with, start-up and growth-stage companies to foster advancements in commercial-duty mobility and work solutions.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Allison Transmission announced it is launching Allison Ventures.

Allison Ventures will strategically invest in, and partner with, start-up and growth-stage companies to foster advancements in commercial-duty mobility and work solutions, according to Allison Transmission.

The team is focused on advancing Allison’s global strategy in the ever-evolving mobility market. Allison Ventures is not a separate investment fund but embedded within Allison’s corporate team, the company said.

Initial areas of interest to include new technologies and business model innovations related to connectivity, digitization, automation, sustainability, electrification, manufacturing and operations.

“Allison Ventures will allow us to increase our innovation pipeline in support of industry technology advancement across commercial-duty mobility and work solutions to further our mission to Improve the Way the World Works,” said Todd Bradford, vice president, strategy, business and corporate development, Allison Transmission.

MAHLE Selects Remaining Winners of Engine Giveaway Sweepstakes

The remaining two winners of the inaugural “Powered by MAHLE” giveaway were named.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bridgestone Donates 12 Vans to Boys & Girls Clubs

Bridgestone grants $400K for youth transportation to 20 Clubs, aiding clubhouse access.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
TechForce Report Shows Increase in Tech School Completions

Tech schools have seen an increase in student completions in automotive, collision, and diesel programs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Transtar Holding Co. Acquires Arch Auto Parts

Arch Auto Parts will become part of Transtar’s NexaMotion Group.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

House Passes Bill to Stop EPA Emissions Mandate

The U.S. House passed the “Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act” (H.R. 4468) with bipartisan support.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ADD Group Honored with Awards from Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco 

Group honored for Marketing Excellence and Outstanding achievements in Innovation, Product Launch, and Supply Chain.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Aftermarket Leaders Honored with Northwood U Awards

The Automotive Aftermarket Management Education Award is given to education-minded industry leaders

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Vehicle Repaired In Joe’s Garage To Be Donated

ASE-certified master technicians guided their teams during show hours, working alongside students.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff