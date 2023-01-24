 Apply for Automotive, Heavy-Duty Scholarships by March 31

Apply for Automotive, Heavy-Duty Scholarships by March 31

Hundreds of scholarships will be awarded for 2023-24.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) reminds students that March 31 is the deadline to submit applications on its Aftermarket Scholarship Central websites at AutomotiveScholarships.com and HeavyDutyScholarships.com

Interested parties can text their name and email address to 720-903-2206 to receive information, reminders and updates about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation scholarship program.

Hundreds of scholarships, including scholarships for engineering, finance and IT/cybersecurity fields of study, will be awarded for the 2023-‘24 academic year to students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges as well as ASE/NATEF certified automotive, collision and heavy-duty/diesel post-secondary programs. In 2022, 461 scholarships totaling $731,350 were awarded.

The foundation’s AutomotiveScholarshps.com and HeavyDutyScholarships.com websites are streamlined, mobile-ready portals with easy navigation and a simplified online application process for students interested in careers in the motor vehicle aftermarket. By completing a single application online, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible. The websites allow applicants to view the details of all scholarships available and continue to update their application until the March 31 deadline. 

“We encourage everyone, including aftermarket industry organizations and individuals, to share the websites and March 31 deadline with their friends, family and colleagues so interested students are aware and have plenty of time to apply,” said Mike Buzzard, AAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation scholarship committee. 

A complete list of scholarships offered by UAF and affiliated industry organizations is featured on the websites with links to information outlining each organization’s scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To be considered for as many scholarships as possible, UAF urges applicants to read the individual pages thoroughly to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization on their application.

To learn about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit UofA-Foundation.org.

