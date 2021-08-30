Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Awarded For 2021-22

Awarded annually to honor the memory of the late founder of Federated Auto Parts, the Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships have been presented to 13 exceptional young men and women who are preparing for a career in the auto care industry.

Click Here to Read More

The Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships are administered through the University of the Aftermarket Foundation where Federated Auto Parts serves as a Gold Lifetime Trustee. The following students were awarded the prestigious scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year:

Nushrat Ahmed of Cambridge, Massachusetts

Justin Beers of Walton, New York

Hunter Brown of Kingston, Michigan

Katelyn Fair of Milan, Michigan

Rodrigo Gallegos Pelayo of Des Plaines, Illinois

Nicole Helin of Maynard, Massachusetts

Nicholas Koenigsfeld of Centertown, Missouri

Jeremy McBain of Indian Head, Maryland

Henry Riley of Fenton, Michigan

Matthew Roy of Nashua, New Hampshire

Reace Smith of Lebanon, Pennsylvania

Bradley Speckman of Saint Marys, Ohio

Madalyn Tillage of Gloucester, Virginia

“We are honored to award these scholarships to such a talented and impressive group of students,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “Before beginning his career in the aftermarket, my father was a teacher, so I know how important education was to him. We take great pride in being able to help the next generation of students achieve their goals and doing so in my father’s name makes it even more meaningful for our family.”