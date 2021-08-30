 Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Awarded For 2021-22 -
News

Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Awarded For 2021-22

 

Awarded annually to honor the memory of the late founder of Federated Auto Parts, the Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships have been presented to 13 exceptional young men and women who are preparing for a career in the auto care industry.

The Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships are administered through the University of the Aftermarket Foundation where Federated Auto Parts serves as a Gold Lifetime Trustee. The following students were awarded the prestigious scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year:

  • Nushrat Ahmed of Cambridge, Massachusetts
  • Justin Beers of Walton, New York
  • Hunter Brown of Kingston, Michigan
  • Katelyn Fair of Milan, Michigan
  • Rodrigo Gallegos Pelayo of Des Plaines, Illinois
  • Nicole Helin of Maynard, Massachusetts
  • Nicholas Koenigsfeld of Centertown, Missouri
  • Jeremy McBain of Indian Head, Maryland
  • Henry Riley of Fenton, Michigan
  • Matthew Roy of Nashua, New Hampshire
  • Reace Smith of Lebanon, Pennsylvania
  • Bradley Speckman of Saint Marys, Ohio
  • Madalyn Tillage of Gloucester, Virginia

“We are honored to award these scholarships to such a talented and impressive group of students,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “Before beginning his career in the aftermarket, my father was a teacher, so I know how important education was to him. We take great pride in being able to help the next generation of students achieve their goals and doing so in my father’s name makes it even more meaningful for our family.”

To learn more about available scholarships, visit the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website at www.AutomotiveScholarships.com.

