ASCEF Awards 2020 Scholarships To 33 Students

The Automotive Service Councils Educational Foundation (ASCEF) announced that its board of trustees has awarded 36 scholarships to 33 deserving students for a total of $18,250. To date, this is the largest amount awarded in the history of the foundation.

Click Here to Read More

“On behalf of the board of trustees, we are thrilled to be helping so many students pursue their career in the automotive services profession,” said John Eppstein, foundation chair. “By awarding these scholarships, we hope to unite, inspire, and mentor these students while continuing ASCEF’s core mission to support and advance the automotive service industry.”

Through its successful Cars4Careers program, ASCEF turns donated cars into education and training for individuals wanting to get into the automotive service industry. Each year, ASCEF awards scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000 to high school seniors who plan to enroll in post-high school technical/academic training or college undergraduates in the automotive service field.

“The demand for skilled technicians in our industry is at an all-time high, which makes these scholarships a wonderful opportunity for students to pursue their educational goals in automotive repair,” said David Kusa, ASCEF president. “The 2021 scholarship application opens in October and we encourage all those to apply by March 31, 2021.”

To view the full list of scholarship recipients, visit https://asc-ef.org/scholarships.