ASE Education Foundation Student Career Survey Released

The Foundation conducted the survey to learn how many automotive students went on to careers in the automotive service industry. The survey found that students attending programs accredited by ASE were more likely to feel well-prepared for their careers, go on to earn ASE credentials and enter the industry versus their counterparts from non-accredited programs. More than 100,000 students nationwide are enrolled in high school and college programs accredited by ASE.

The results show that graduates who only worked as a service professional for a short period of time or chose to pursue a career path in another field did so for a variety of reasons, including lack of skills, lost interest or inability to find a job. The survey also revealed that students who engaged in meaningful work-based learning while still in school were more likely to join and remain in the automotive service industry. Notably, students from ASE-accredited programs were more likely to participate in work-based learning than those from non-accredited programs.

Work-based learning includes internships, apprenticeships and co-ops, and these programs are structured, so students are working on a variety of tasks that directly relate to the various systems and technologies they are studying in school. The students work together with mentors, experienced working techs and get hands-on experience working on different systems while being closely guided. Students are able to grow their skill set while being immersed in the culture of the repair shop, learning what it takes to successfully service vehicles and be part of a working team.