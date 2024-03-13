ATP Expands Graywerks Line of Harmonic Balancers

ATP recently announced the expansion of its Graywerks line of engine harmonic balancers with 18 new part numbers.

This expansion increases coverage by 25 million vehicles for popular makes and models that are growing in demand.

ATP harmonic balancers are developed to the OE design, ensuring they will install properly and function as intended, according to the company. The harmonic balancers are manufactured with high-grade metals and rubber that is bonded or pressed per the original specifications.

Each component is precision-machined, and assemblies are dynamically balanced for the best performance, according to ATP.