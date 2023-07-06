 Autel Energy Powers up Green Bus Summit

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Autel Energy Powers up Green Bus Summit

Autel has a wide range of charging solutions to meet the needs of any size EV school bus fleet.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Autel Energy will exhibit its multi-offering, turnkey EV fleet charging solutions at the School Transportation News (STN) Expo on July 14-19, 2023, in Reno, Nevada. Celebrating its 30th year, STN gathers transportation professionals nationwide to showcase the latest trends in school transportation training, products, and services.

Related Articles

Autel is especially proud to sponsor this year’s Green Bus Summit for school districts, contractors, and green energy professionals, the company notes. Attendees will hear from green experts, government officials, public utilities, and manufacturers on the latest technologies and trends that can result in fuel savings, emissions reductions, and lower ownership costs.

“The benefits of transitioning the nation’s largest public transportation fleet, the school bus fleet, from mostly diesel-fueled to electricity-powered, cannot be overstated. Reducing emissions exposure to our children is reason enough for the change. Add in the vehicle-to-grid electricity management potential, and we’re transforming the nation’s approach to energy. Autel has designed a family of charging solutions that we know can take this industry where it wants to go,” said Chloe Hung, Autel CEO.

Autel will host a conference presentation on Sunday, July 16, 2023, featuring Craig Berndt of Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation solutions. Topics include charging infrastructure and management, vehicle selection, route evaluation and real-time vehicle data.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Stellantis Invests in Lyten Lithium-Sulfur EV Battery Tech

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, Lyten’s lithium-sulfur batteries do not use nickel, cobalt or manganese.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Stellantis Ventures, the corporate venture fund of Stellantis, has invested in Lyten to accelerate the commercialization of Lyten 3D Graphene applications for the mobility industry, including the LytCell lithium-sulfur EV battery, lightweighting composites and novel on-board sensing. Lyten says it will “leverage the unique tunability of the material to enable enhanced vehicle performance and customer experience while decarbonizing the transportation sector.”

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
AESC Breaks Ground on EV Battery Factory in S. Carolina

The new 30 GWh battery plant builds on AESC’s existing battery manufacturing network.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Toyota to Build Battery Lab at Michigan R&D Headquarters

Operations at the new battery lab are expected to begin in 2025.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Autel Chargers Earn ENERGY STAR Certification

The ENERGY STAR program is administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Understanding EV Wheel Hub Bearings

There are a lot of myths surrounding HVs, PHVs and EVs in our industry.

By Brian Sexton

Other Posts

Tesla Wheel Bearing Replacement

The process of replacing the hub unit on a Tesla is the same as many cars and light trucks.

By Andrew Markel
Tenneco Chosen as Rivian Suspension-Materials Supplier

Tenneco was selected to provide intelligent suspension and anti-vibration performance materials.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Blink Charging Deploys EV Chargers in New York

34 chargers were installed at eight locations throughout the Village of Tuckahoe, NY, providing needed infrastructure.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Blink Mobility Acquires Mobility Company Envoy

Blink Mobility says the acquisition will create one of the largest all-electric car-sharing companies in the U.S.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff