 Auto Care Association Testifies Against Idaho Bill SB 1233

The Human Resources Committee heard testimony from individuals both supporting and opposing the bill.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

The Auto Care Association last week testified before the Idaho State Senate Commerce and Human Resources Committee in opposition to SB 1233. The bill added headlamps, fenders, hoods, tail lamps, and bumper components to the definition of aftermarket crash parts; added language to written disclosure statements telling consumers that non-OEM crash parts may affect safety and performance of a vehicle, and recommended that consumers consult with a qualified industry expert or repair shop before making any decisions regarding the use of non-OEM crash parts.

Idaho’s SB 1233 is a proposed amendment to Section 41-1328B of the Idaho Code, which would make it an “unfair claim settlement practice for an insurer to specify the use of non-original equipment manufacturer aftermarket crash parts in the repair of an insured person’s motor vehicle, or for a repair facility or installer to use non-OEM aftermarket crash parts to repair a vehicle, if the consumer has not been advised in writing.”

“In Idaho specifically, our industry provides over 12,492 jobs, generates $1.6 billion in economic activity, and provides $679 million in wages,” said Tod Moore, manager, grassroots and advocacy, Auto Care Association. “SB 1233 would have immediate, detrimental effects on this otherwise vibrant aftermarket ecosystem, not to mention the negative effect it will have on consumers.”

Although SB 1233 had only recently been introduced in late January, it was swiftly advancing in the Idaho State Senate, says the association.

Alongside Auto Care Association members, the association quickly took action to prevent the bill from becoming law, sending letters of opposition to the committee members highlighting its impact on aftermarket businesses in Idaho.

During the hearing, the committee heard testimony from individuals both supporting and opposing the bill before ultimately voting to hold the bill in committee and thus preventing it from moving forward. Similar legislation was also recently defeated in Washington state.

Learn more about the Auto Care Association’s legislative initiatives and opportunities for member participation at autocare.org/government-relations.

