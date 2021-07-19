 Autolite Announces Partnership With Brittney Zamora Racing
News

Autolite Announces Partnership With Brittney Zamora Racing

 

on

Autolite has finalized its sponsorship of Brittney Zamora for her 2021 race season. Zamora, a second-generation driver who started competing at the age of four, has been racing for 18 years. An outstanding female driver, Zamora was previously selected for the NASCAR Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award after a nomination from drivers, crew members and track operators. 

Aside from racing, shelter animals are another passion for Zamora, and she raises awareness for pet adoption through her Pit Road Pals program. This organization highlights rescue pets to help them find forever homes.

“Performance on the racetrack has always been an important piece of the Autolite heritage, and we continue our commitment to supporting competitors in a number of circuits,” said Carl Weber, senior marketing director, First Brands Group. “We’re proud to put our support behind a talented driver competing at some of the highest levels in racing, who also uses her platform to amplify a great cause.”

Zamora is scheduled for nine races across the NASCAR Xfinity Series, select Pro Late Model and Super Late Models races, starting September 11th in Richmond, VA.

Autolite will support Brittney Zamora Racing throughout the remainder of the team’s season, including these events across the United States:

September 11 – Xfinity Series – Richmond, VA

September 17 – Xfinity Series – Bristol, TN

September 25 – Xfinity Series – Las Vegas, NV

October 2 – Xfinity Series – Talladega, AL

October 9 – Pro Late Models Series – Nashville, TN

October 23 – Xfinity Series – Kansas City, KS

October 31 – Super Late Models Series – Nashville, TN

November 6 – Xfinity Series – Phoenix, AZ

December 6 – Pro Late Models Series – Pensacola, FL

See the full lineup of Autolite Racing teams and a schedule of their upcoming races at autolite.com.

Learn more about Brittney Zamora Racing at brittneyzamora.com, and her Pit Road Pals pet adoption program at pitroadpals.com.

