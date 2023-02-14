 Automotive, Heavy-Duty Scholarship Deadline Nears

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Automotive, Heavy-Duty Scholarship Deadline Nears

In 2022, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation awarded 461 scholarships totaling $731,350.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) reminds students that March 31 is the deadline to submit applications on their Aftermarket Scholarship Central websites at AutomotiveScholarships.com and HeavyDutyScholarships.com.

Related Articles

Interested parties can text their name and email address to 720-903-2206 to receive information, reminders and updates about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation scholarship program.

Hundreds of scholarships, including scholarships for engineering, finance and IT/cybersecurity fields of study, will be awarded for the 2023-2024 academic year to students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges as well as ASE/NATEF-certified automotive, collision and heavy-duty/diesel post-secondary programs.

In 2022, 461 scholarships totaling $731,350 were awarded.

The foundation’s AutomotiveScholarshps.com and HeavyDutyScholarships.com websites are streamlined, mobile-ready portals with easy navigation and a simplified online application process for students interested in careers in the motor vehicle aftermarket. By completing a single application online, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible. The websites allow applicants to view the details of all scholarships available and continue to update their application until the March 31 deadline.

“We encourage everyone, including aftermarket industry organizations and individuals, to share the websites and March 31 deadline with their friends, family and colleagues so interested students are aware and have plenty of time to apply,” said Mike Buzzard, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation scholarship committee.

A complete list of scholarships offered by UAF and affiliated industry organizations is featured on the websites with links to information outlining each organization’s scholarship details, eligibility requirements and awards. To be considered for as many scholarships as possible, UAF urges applicants to read the individual pages thoroughly to ensure they include the proper information required by each organization on their application.

To learn about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit UofA-Foundation.org.

You May Also Like

News

AWDA Aftermarket Challenge Update

The annual campaign raises funds for scholarships and programs that strengthen the aftermarket through education.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The 2022 AWDA Aftermarket Challenge is underway and the program groups are all in, according to Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.

The annual campaign is supported by program groups, aftermarket suppliers, manufacturers’ representatives and other industry organizations to raise funds for scholarships and programs that strengthen the aftermarket through education. The following organizations have committed to participation in the 2022 Challenge to date.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Standard Motor Products Launches 365 New Numbers

The new release includes parts for import and domestic vehicles with gasoline, hybrid, and electric powertrains.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
WIN Launches 2023 Sponsorship Program

WIN says the campaign is vital to its mission to attract, retain and advance women in collision repair industry.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Autoshop Solutions Supports Techforce Champion Campaign

Autoshop Solutions’ customers and friends are receiving a special offer to be come a TechForce Champion.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Makes $1M Milestone

This was another record year for the program, distributing 96 awards worth $300,000 in both cash scholarships and starter tool sets.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Wyotech Works On Drawing Women To The Trades

Three WyoTech students were recipients of the JCF scholarship, which empowers young women to pursue careers in trades.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bosch Releases 133 Automotive Aftermarket Parts YTD 2022

Bosch says these new products cover more than 34 million vehicles in operation across North America.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Standard Motor Products Grows Ignition Coil Program

Additions to the program include more than 800 coils providing 99% coverage for import and domestic vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ASE Summer Testing Period Registration Ends Sept. 30

Those service professionals who register will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take the selected ASE tests.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff