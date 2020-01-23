Jeff Allen of Flat 12 Gallery, the television show “The Car Chasers” and podcast “Skidmarks Show” auctioned off his latest build, the V06, at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.
With the help of Shell and Pennzoil, the one-of-a-kind vehicle was created with a modified 1963 Volvo 122S Amazon and 2013 Grand Sport Corvette. The V06 packs a 600 horsepower punch from a Lingenfelter Built LS7.
The vehicle toured the country attending various automotive events, showcasing the unique build ahead of its auction at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale.
The V06 auction went on to benefit the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund, which offers financial assistance to students pursuing an automotive career.
At Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, Jeff Allen discussed the building process and why he chose the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund as the beneficiary for the auction.