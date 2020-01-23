Jeff Allen of Flat 12 Gallery, the television show “The Car Chasers” and podcast “Skidmarks Show” auctioned off his latest build, the V06, at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Click Here to Read More

With the help of Shell and Pennzoil, the one-of-a-kind vehicle was created with a modified 1963 Volvo 122S Amazon and 2013 Grand Sport Corvette. The V06 packs a 600 horsepower punch from a Lingenfelter Built LS7.

The vehicle toured the country attending various automotive events, showcasing the unique build ahead of its auction at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale.

The V06 on display at the Pennzoil SEMA booth.

The V06 auction went on to benefit the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund, which offers financial assistance to students pursuing an automotive career.

At Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, Jeff Allen discussed the building process and why he chose the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund as the beneficiary for the auction.