BASF Honors Six Students with Paint Award of Excellence at Autorama

To kick off Detroit Autorama 2024, BASF awarded six students the BASF Paint Award of Excellence.

The honor went to a select group of high-achieving students who are passionate about the automotive industry and collision repair.

The six selected students participated in exclusive activities during the student career day and took part in discussions about automotive-industry professions. Led by International Show Car Association General Manager Paul Potocki, students evaluated the competition vehicles on their paint.

Additionally, award winners met with designer Miranda Rumfelt and BASF paint experts for a professional perspective on paint.

“BASF pursues new and exciting ways to engage with industry, foster innovation, and build a resilient workforce,” said Tina Nelles, marketing services manager at BASF. “Supporting experiences like the Paint Award of Excellence at Autorama is our way to ignite the passion for the next generation of collision repair professionals.”