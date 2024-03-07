 BASF Honors Six Students with Paint Award of Excellence at Autorama

BASF Honors Students with Paint Award of Excellence at Autorama

The honor went to a select group of high-achieving students who are passionate about the automotive industry and collision repair.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

To kick off Detroit Autorama 2024, BASF awarded six students the BASF Paint Award of Excellence.

The honor went to a select group of high-achieving students who are passionate about the automotive industry and collision repair.

The six selected students participated in exclusive activities during the student career day and took part in discussions about automotive-industry professions. Led by International Show Car Association General Manager Paul Potocki, students evaluated the competition vehicles on their paint.

Additionally, award winners met with designer Miranda Rumfelt and BASF paint experts for a professional perspective on paint.

“BASF pursues new and exciting ways to engage with industry, foster innovation, and build a resilient workforce,” said Tina Nelles, marketing services manager at BASF. “Supporting experiences like the Paint Award of Excellence at Autorama is our way to ignite the passion for the next generation of collision repair professionals.”

Global motion technology company Schaeffler announced the expansion of its operations in the U.S. with the addition of a new manufacturing facility focused on producing automotive electric mobility solutions. This announcement represents the company’s commitment to innovation and growth in the Americas region, Schaeffler said.

Schaeffler is investing over $230 million in building a greenfield manufacturing facility, located in Dover, Ohio, as well as future expansions in the state until 2032. As part of an agreement with the State of Ohio and JobsOhio, the company will receive incentives via grants and tax credits for these investments that will create 650 jobs in the state. These jobs will lead to growth at the company’s current facility in Wooster, Ohio, and the new manufacturing facility in Dover, the company said.

