 BASF Launches Scholarship with TechForce Foundation

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

BASF Launches Scholarship with TechForce Foundation

Winners will get the chance to walk the SEMA Show, network with BASF staff and vehicle builders and receive a $2,500 scholarship.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Working in partnership with TechForce FoundationBASF is now soliciting nominations for its “Techs for Tomorrow” program. Winners will get the chance to walk the floor at the SEMA show, network with a BASF Refinish team member as well as custom vehicle builders to meet and engage with industry experts. The award also includes a $2,500 scholarship to continue their education in the collision repair industry. Five finalists will get a $500 scholarship.

Related Articles

“One of the biggest challenges facing the collision repair industry in the next few years is a labor crunch. We need to find talented people to fill the pipeline as jobs open up,” said Joel Johnson, BASF’s vice president of refinish coatings. “’Techs for Tomorrow’ is our way to get the next generation excited about the refinish industry, with its opportunities for high-paying, stable careers as painters and body shop technicians.”

“Techs for Tomorrow” is part of BASF’s “Talent for Tomorrow” program that includes scholarships, mentoring, apprenticeships, paint program support for technical schools and initiatives such as Operative Talent focused on attracting talent. “By supporting these students and their technical education, we’re working to make our industry’s workforce sustainable,” said Johnson.

“TechForce Foundation is excited to expand our partnership with BASF to offer the ‘Techs for Tomorrow’ program,” said TechForce CEO Jennifer Maher. “By offering scholarships, mentorship, and exciting ways to engage with industry, we’re not just shaping careers – we’re nurturing students’ dreams, fostering innovation and building a resilient workforce that will drive the entire mobility industry forward.”

Nominees must be 18 years or older, enrolled in an accredited collision training program, able to travel to Las Vegas during the SEMA show, and must submit their application through TechForce Foundation. For more information, visit https://cloud.coatings-marketing.basf.com/techsfortomorrow.

You May Also Like

News

ASE to Sponsor U.S. Auto Tech National Championship

The qualifying round ends on July 31, 2023.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced it will be sponsoring the 2023 U.S. Auto Tech National Championship.

ASE will serve as the presenting sponsor of the Round of 64 in the competition, where the top 64 professional and student techs will test their knowledge with an online multiple-choice quiz with questions provided by ASE. ASE will provide a question bank of 100 questions to be used in the Round of 64 written exam with the questions being drawn from ASE certification exams, professional certificate exams and entry-level certificate exams.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Advance Foundation Gifts $300K to Broward College

The Advance Auto Parts Foundation’s gift will fund $5,000 scholarships for 10 automotive students over the next two years.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Category Winners Named in TechForce’s Techs Rock Awards

Voting for the grand-prize winner is open through 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, June 16, 2023.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech, Continental Seek Outstanding Students

Instructors are encouraged to nominate their hard-working students for Continental’s Student of the Month program.

By Nadine Battah
ASE Education Foundation, Goodguys Host Educational Seminar

Students, instructors and counselors learned about the variety of career paths available in hot rodding and automotive service. 

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

18-Year-Old Business Owner Wins ‘Techs Rock’ Grand Prize

College-Bound Riley Schlick-Trask is first-ever independent shop winner of award honoring professional techs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Standard Motor Products Releases 100+ New Part Numbers

New coverage introduced in 56 product categories, and 29 part numbers for 2022 and 2023 model-year vehicles.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
UAF Scholarship Deadline This Friday March 31

Automotive and heavy duty scholarships are available.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Ultimate Vehicle Giveaway

Two lucky technicians will win a vehicle of their choice this spring.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff