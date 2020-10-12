Connect with us

BASF Releases 2020-2021 Automotive Color Trends Collection

 

BASF has released its 2020-2021 Automotive Color Trends collection with a variety of shades and effects that show the way of modern automotive coatings.

Designers of BASF’s Coatings division around the globe created the collection, called CODE-X, with everything from new, reimagined whites to the darkest of jet blacks, and a variety of vibrant color spaces in between. The colors serve as inspiration to automotive designers for vehicles that will be on the road in three to five years. Many have effects or textures, making them truly a tactile experience as well as a visual and emotional experience.

The global key colors vary from a grayish green to a warm beige to a coarse gray. As new thinking drives big transitions in the values around society, identity and progress, this collection represents the blend of the physical and digital worlds to stay hopeful and positive while coping with change.

EMEA – Bold, Distinct Positions

The key colors of EMEA are soothing, calming colors with bold, new, distinct positions. There’s a huge variety of effects in these colors that are inescapable, yet approachable. There are things to see, things to explore and things to be surprised by.

“We are in a time when nothing is the same,” said Mark Gutjahr, head of Automotive Color Design, EMEA. “We may reference the old colors, but add something new, something different.”

Asia Pacific – Positive, Flexible Attitude

Asia Pacific’s key colors reflect a positive, flexible attitude for change, action and the future. They are warm and emotional colors with a steady mood. They are not black or white, but more blurred and floating, like human emotion.

“Individuality is the trend in play here,” said Chiharu Matsuhara, head of design, Asia Pacific. “We live for today and want to make the future better. We try to enjoy life and be positive as much as possible, and change what we did in the past.”

North America – Grace and Simplicity

North America’s future color designs look to build off advancing colorant technologies that exhibit a greater sensitivity to the environment. Grace and simplicity will be the look of deep techno-sophistication.

“It’s not unusual to presuppose technological stewardship dominates research, but it’s refreshing to see just how much the consumer is willing to forego traditional norms of beauty in order to satisfy the hunger for smart and responsible color designs,” said Paul Czornij, head of design, the Americas.

Color Expertise of the Coatings Division

Every year, the designers of BASF’s Coatings division study future trends which they use as foundation for the development of surface, texture and color positions. They draw inspiration from many things, including industry, fashion, consumer products, and nature. They share their research with BASF’s customers – the automotive designers – and help develop the colors of the future.

