BASF Releases 2020-2021 Automotive Color Trends Collection

BASF has released its 2020-2021 Automotive Color Trends collection with a variety of shades and effects that show the way of modern automotive coatings.

Designers of BASF’s Coatings division around the globe created the collection, called CODE-X, with everything from new, reimagined whites to the darkest of jet blacks, and a variety of vibrant color spaces in between. The colors serve as inspiration to automotive designers for vehicles that will be on the road in three to five years. Many have effects or textures, making them truly a tactile experience as well as a visual and emotional experience.

The global key colors vary from a grayish green to a warm beige to a coarse gray. As new thinking drives big transitions in the values around society, identity and progress, this collection represents the blend of the physical and digital worlds to stay hopeful and positive while coping with change.

EMEA – Bold, Distinct Positions

The key colors of EMEA are soothing, calming colors with bold, new, distinct positions. There’s a huge variety of effects in these colors that are inescapable, yet approachable. There are things to see, things to explore and things to be surprised by.

“We are in a time when nothing is the same,” said Mark Gutjahr, head of Automotive Color Design, EMEA. “We may reference the old colors, but add something new, something different.”