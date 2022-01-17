Underhood: Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement
BBB Industries Releases 45 Remy New Part Numbers
BBB Industries has released 45 SKUs to the Remy brand of starters and alternators.
“The additions cover more than 15.3 million vehicles in operation and are the result of our constant research and development of new applications to provide our customers with the most comprehensive selection available to grow their businesses,” said Matt Heater, director of Product and Marketing Management. “The continuous addition of new numbers is another reason why Remy is considered the trusted brand of automotive professionals.”