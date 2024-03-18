 Bendix Surpasses Worker Safety Goals

Bendix says its Total Case Improvement Rate improved since 2022.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

In 2023, Bendix’s Total Case Incident Rate (TCIR) of recordable injuries was 0.62, which is below the industry average, according to the company. Its performance improved on the TCIR of 0.64 it achieved in 2022.

Bendix assesses its workplace safety performance annually by TCIR, which measures the total number of recordable injuries per 100 workers per year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the TCIR for similar manufacturing facilities in 2022 was 2.6. A recordable injury or accident in the workplace is defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as a workplace injury that requires medical attention beyond first aid. 

“The absence of injuries does not ensure the presence of safety – thus it cannot be mistaken as the end of the journey,” said Maria Gutierrez, Bendix senior director of environmental, social, and governance (ESG). “As injury rates continue to fall across Bendix locations, the need for every employee to stay engaged in the safety process remains and will always be critical to the safety of all Bendix team members.”

Milestones and Statistics

In 2023, 20 locations exceeded one year without a recordable injury. The company’s distribution center in Montreal, Canada, completed 20 years with no recordable injuries. Additional milestones for length of time free of recordable injuries included 15 years at the Mexico City, Mexico, and Vancouver, Canada, locations, while the Bendix site in Sparks, Nevada, surpassed 10 years. 

Of Bendix’s 26 North American locations, 20 finished the year with no recordable injuries, a new record according to the company. All four facilities on the manufacturing campus in Acuña, Mexico, completed 2023 with zero recordable injuries.

Across all locations, employees recognized over 4,500 unsafe conditions and 4,000 unsafe behaviors. Additionally, over 400 first-aid incidents were reported and corrected.

