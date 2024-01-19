 BendPak to Debut Eight-Armed Car Lift Concept at NADA

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

BendPak to Debut Eight-Armed Car Lift Concept at NADA

Octa-Flex improves technician productivity, convenience and ergonomics, according to BendPak.

Mary DellaValle
By Mary DellaValle

BendPak announced its patent-pending Octa-Flex™ concept, which it’s calling “a radical new two-post lift design,” that features two sets of arms: triple-telescoping swing arms, plus all-new integrated lift-assist arms.

Related Articles

The EV12DPS Octa-Flex prototype will make its global premiere at NADA Expo, in Las Vegas, Feb. 2-4, 2024, in booth 4569W.

Octa-Flex is the first two-post lift series with eight fully adjustable, telescoping lift arms, according to BendPak, offering the functionality of a traditional two-post lift, “while enabling technicians to do things they could only dream of in the past, like tackle cab-off repairs without the help of additional component-handling equipment or a second tech.”

“Octa-Flex lift-assist arms act like that second set of hands you wish you had when you need to remove a 1,200-pound EV battery or wrestle 100-pound wheels and tires off a truck,” says Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO. “Now you don’t have to ‘put your back into it’ or grab a buddy. Our Octa-Flex lifts will help technicians get more work done with less physical effort and strain.”

The Octa-Flex eight-armed car lift concept features two sets of arms – triple-telescoping swing arms, plus all-new integrated lift-assist arms.

While the primary lift arms hold the vehicle, “the unique Octa-Flex lift-assist arms can be used to help safely and ergonomically lift and maneuver heavy vehicle components like EV battery packs, drivetrains, tires and wheel assemblies with precision, ensuring seamless workflow while reducing the risk of workplace injuries,” according to BendPak. When they’re not needed, the powered lift-assist arms can be moved up out of the way, so the lift can be used as a standard two-post model. 

The three-stage arms extend and retract further than any other, BendPak said. A patent-pending design enables the inner arm tubes to retract fully through the back of the arm assembly and even beyond the arm pin itself, providing unfettered access to a wide range of vehicle lifting points. Plus, their lower profile and dropped-end pad receiver lets them access hard-to-reach lifting points with less chance of damage to vehicle side skirts, running boards or ground effects, even on low-slung sportscars or EVs, the company added.

BendPak said the Octa-Flex concept also features its patent-pending Automatic Swing Arm Restraint System (ASARS) to keep the primary lift arms in place, providing twice as much holding grip as traditional systems.

Anticipated for fall 2024, the global launch of the Octa-Flex concept will include models with rated capacities of both 10,000 and 12,000 pounds, according to BendPak.

For more information, visit bendpak.com/octa-flex-preview, or call (805) 933-9970.

You May Also Like

News

ADD Group Honored with Awards from Advance Auto Parts, ACDelco 

Group honored for Marketing Excellence and Outstanding achievements in Innovation, Product Launch, and Supply Chain.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

ADD Group announced that the company has been honored with two high-class prizes: the Best Marketing Excellence from Advance Auto Parts and the APC Overdrive from ACDelco. 

The Best Marketing Excellence highlights the company’s exceptional marketing services and support that have significantly contributed to its growth and success in 2023. The APC Overdrive recognizes ADD Group’s outstanding achievement across global Supply Chain, Sustainability, Innovation, Product Launch, among others, the company stated. 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Aftermarket Leaders Honored with Northwood U Awards

The Automotive Aftermarket Management Education Award is given to education-minded industry leaders

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Vehicle Repaired In Joe’s Garage To Be Donated

ASE-certified master technicians guided their teams during show hours, working alongside students.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
NAPA Issues Call for the Next Generation of Technicians

During National Apprenticeship Week, NAPA and TechForce Foundation, highlighted their efforts to recruit 1 million new techs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ALI Celebrates 10 Years of ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program

ALI Certified Lift inspectors have inspected more than 1.3 million car lifts.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

ASE Fall Testing Registration Open

Those registering by Dec. 31 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bridgestone Donates $100,000 to TechForce Foundation

Since 2015, Bridgestone has donated more than $450,000 to the TechForce Foundation.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
UAF Awards Scholarships for the 2023-24 Academic Year

Those awarded with scholarships will be attending a two-year or four-year college or university or an accredited automotive vocational program.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BASF Launches Scholarship with TechForce Foundation

Winners will get the chance to walk the SEMA Show, network with BASF staff and vehicle builders and receive a $2,500 scholarship.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff