Beta Tools USA Establishes North American Presence

Beta Tools USA announced its North American presence as a wholly owned subsidiary of Beta Utensili S.P.A., a leading Italian manufacturer of high-quality professional tools that expanded its global presence. The company offers Italian-designed and manufactured tools for mechanics, industrial maintenance and car repair professionals, as well as tool enthusiasts.

Established in July 2020 to support U.S. and Canadian customers, Beta Tools USA is located in a 20,000-square-foot combined office and warehouse space on 210 Chestnut Street in Columbia, PA. The space accommodates Beta Tool USA’s customer service, finance, sales and marketing, and warehousing and shipping operations.

Beta Tools USA is led by general manager Randy Booth, who brings decades of extensive experience in the professional tool industry from his previous positions at Bosch Power Tools, Klein Tools, KNIPEX Tools and HD Supply.

Led by general manager Randy Booth (third from left), the Beta Tools USA team has established its presence to serve North America with high quality, Italian-designed professional tools.

The company offers the breadth of more than 30 product categories with more than 14,000 SKUs. Product categories include workshop organization equipment, tool storage and a wide variety of professional hand tools ranging from wrenches and sockets to motorbike and bicycle repair tools.

“We are excited to bring this incredible line of Italian-designed, professional tools and equipment to the tradesmen and enthusiasts that appreciate high quality to get their jobs done efficiently and safely,” said Booth. “It’s a privilege to help expand Beta Tool’s global presence to North America.”