Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap
News
Beta Tools USA Establishes North American Presence
Beta Tools USA announced its North American presence as a wholly owned subsidiary of Beta Utensili S.P.A., a leading Italian manufacturer of high-quality professional tools that expanded its global presence. The company offers Italian-designed and manufactured tools for mechanics, industrial maintenance and car repair professionals, as well as tool enthusiasts.
Established in July 2020 to support U.S. and Canadian customers, Beta Tools USA is located in a 20,000-square-foot combined office and warehouse space on 210 Chestnut Street in Columbia, PA. The space accommodates Beta Tool USA’s customer service, finance, sales and marketing, and warehousing and shipping operations.
Beta Tools USA is led by general manager Randy Booth, who brings decades of extensive experience in the professional tool industry from his previous positions at Bosch Power Tools, Klein Tools, KNIPEX Tools and HD Supply.
The company offers the breadth of more than 30 product categories with more than 14,000 SKUs. Product categories include workshop organization equipment, tool storage and a wide variety of professional hand tools ranging from wrenches and sockets to motorbike and bicycle repair tools.
“We are excited to bring this incredible line of Italian-designed, professional tools and equipment to the tradesmen and enthusiasts that appreciate high quality to get their jobs done efficiently and safely,” said Booth. “It’s a privilege to help expand Beta Tool’s global presence to North America.”
With headquarters and three production facilities in Italy, the parent company has nine subsidiaries throughout the world, the most recent of which is Beta Tools USA. Beta Utensili exports through a network of more than 200 master import distributors that enables Beta’s tools to be available to professional users worldwide.
“For more than 50 years, Beta has been the proud sponsor of several motorsports racing teams,” said Booth. “Because Beta tools are developed and produced to meet the highest standards in the world and are used by the most demanding professionals, Beta and sports sponsorships have become synonymous.”
To view Beta Tools’ products, visit www.betatoolsusa.com/products. For more information on dealer locations, contact: [email protected] or call 717-449-5044.