Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

CARDONE Adds 1,000+ Popular SKUs

on

AAPEX 2020 Tech Of The Year Known For Perseverance, Hard Work

on

SMP Awards $20K To Blue Streak Scholarship Winners

on

Permatex Launches Online Training Portal
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

CARDONE Adds 1,000+ Popular SKUs Video
play

VIDEO: Remove The Belt For Inspection

CARDONE Adds 1,000+ Popular SKUs Video
play

VIDEO: Hunter Dynamic Wheel Balancing

Trending Now

Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine
Brake Job: Volkswagen Tiguan

Undercar: Brake Job: Volkswagen Tiguan
VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Video: VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting
Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

CARDONE Adds 1,000+ Popular SKUs

 

on

CARDONE Industries has announced the addition of more than 1,000 new parts to its extensive catalog during the fourth quarter of 2020. The new offering includes expanded vehicle coverage to the company’s existing tried-and-true product lines, such as electronic power steering, brake calipers and boosters, CV Axles, prop shafts, electronic throttle bodies and ECMs, to name a few. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

CARDONE’s most noteworthy enhancement is the addition of more than 800 part numbers to its New Window Lift Motor and Regulator product line, which positions CARDONE as a market leader in both vehicle coverage and product quality.

“Through consistent communication with our customers combined with our own in-depth market research, we’ve enhanced our product portfolio to better meet our customers’ needs,” said George Dunham, CARDONE’s EVP of Global Business Development. “In this release, we not only added high-demand part numbers that fit today’s vehicle parc; we also introduced many exclusive part numbers that no one else in the aftermarket offers.”

To learn more about CARDONE’s latest new product offering, visit https://www.cardone.com/catalog/new-products.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Axalta Releases Global Automotive Color Popularity Report

News: Goodyear Innovation Challenge Shines Light On Students

News: Snap-on Introduces New Diagnostics Website

News: Yokohama Named Title Sponsor Of 2021 Jeepspeed Race Series

Advertisement
Connect