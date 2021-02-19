Video
News

Castrol To Power First Carbon Neutral NASCAR Race Team

 

on

Roush Fenway Racing recently announced that the team has become the first carbon neutral NASCAR race team, powered by its official sponsor Castrol. Throughout the 2021 NASCAR season, Castrol will power the Roush Fenway team by supporting Roush Fenway’s carbon reduction and offset programs across their operations both on and off the track. 

Click Here to Read More
“As an organization, Roush Fenway has always been environmentally conscious,” said Roush Fenway President Steve Newmark. “Our hope with this program is to demonstrate that every business, small or large, and regardless of industry, can contribute to address global climate challenges. We hope to set an example and highlight that small steps by many can make a real difference.” 

Roush Fenway has achieved carbon neutrality for the entire organization including operations, the two race teams and race cars for the period between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020, according to the PAS 2060 standard as verified by ERM CVS (independent 3rd party).

The partnership between Roush Fenway and Castrol is designed to help the team better manage its greenhouse gas emissions by tracking, quantifying and reducing those emissions, and offsetting the balance with high-quality carbon offsets. 

“At Castrol, we believe that small steps together can make a difference,” said Castrol’s Vice President of Marketing Rayne Pacek. “We want to play our part and teaming up with Roush Fenway to achieve their carbon neutral ambitions is a notable milestone in the sport and another step in supporting our partners in their efforts to drive change.” 

In addition to working with Roush Fenway, Castrol plans to drive change by expanding its carbon neutral product range, reducing the carbon used in its production, and offering a new and expanded range of services – all to give consumers and customers more lower carbon choices.  

“It’s an honor to pave the way in the sport and bring awareness to the importance of reducing your carbon footprint,” said Roush Fenway driver Ryan Newman. “Every business can make choices to help promote a more sustainable future and this program makes me proud to be part of a team that takes the initiative to drive change.”  

As part of the program, Newman’s traditionally green and red Castrol No 6. Ford Mustang will don an all-white paint scheme featuring a grey Castrol badge and muted logos from partners like Ford Motor Company, Kohler Generators, Oscar Mayer, Coca-Cola, Guaranteed Rate, MacTools, and Wyndham Rewards to show their support of the initiative. This paint scheme will be used at the Daytona Road Course on Sunday, Feb. 21.  

The initiative is part of Castrol’s ongoing relationship with Roush Fenway and is another step towards supporting its partners in achieving their lower carbon ambitions. Consumers interested in learning more about Roush Fenway carbon neutral initiative powered by Castrol can visit  Castrol.com/DrivingForChange. Visitors can also enter for a chance to win Ryan Newman race-used gear following the Daytona Road Race on Feb. 21.

