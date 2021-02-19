Castrol To Power First Carbon Neutral NASCAR Race Team

Roush Fenway Racing recently announced that the team has become the first carbon neutral NASCAR race team, powered by its official sponsor Castrol. Throughout the 2021 NASCAR season, Castrol will power the Roush Fenway team by supporting Roush Fenway’s carbon reduction and offset programs across their operations both on and off the track.

“As an organization, Roush Fenway has always been environmentally conscious,” said Roush Fenway President Steve Newmark. “Our hope with this program is to demonstrate that every business, small or large, and regardless of industry, can contribute to address global climate challenges. We hope to set an example and highlight that small steps by many can make a real difference.”

Roush Fenway has achieved carbon neutrality for the entire organization including operations, the two race teams and race cars for the period between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020, according to the PAS 2060 standard as verified by ERM CVS (independent 3rd party).

The partnership between Roush Fenway and Castrol is designed to help the team better manage its greenhouse gas emissions by tracking, quantifying and reducing those emissions, and offsetting the balance with high-quality carbon offsets.

“At Castrol, we believe that small steps together can make a difference,” said Castrol’s Vice President of Marketing Rayne Pacek. “We want to play our part and teaming up with Roush Fenway to achieve their carbon neutral ambitions is a notable milestone in the sport and another step in supporting our partners in their efforts to drive change.”