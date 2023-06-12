Category Winners Announced in TechForce’s Techs Rock Awards

TechForce Foundation announced the category winners in the 2023 Techs Rock Awards and opens the grand-prize public vote. TechForce says it created these prestigious awards to honor professional technicians who are full of passion and grit, exhibit true excellence in their work and inspire the next generation of techs.

Meet the category winners and vote for the grand-prize Winner at TechForce.org/Vote. Voting is open through 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The five Category Winners were selected from hundreds of nominated technicians by expert celebrity judges including Bogi Lateiner, Bogi’s Garage; Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing; Emily Reeves, Flying Sparks Garage; Pete Meier, Dorman Products; and Camrie Caruso, Camrie Caruso Motorsports.

More than $18,500 in prizes will be awarded to this year’s honorees:

Each of the five Category Winners receives prizes valued over $1,900 from TechForce partners Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Cengage Learning, CRC Industries, Ford Motor Company, Nissan, Snap-on Industrial and WD-40 Company.



In addition to their Category Winner prizes, the Grand Prize Winner, chosen by popular vote, will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to STX 2024 in Nashville, Tenn., valued at $3,000, courtesy of Advance Auto Parts; and additional prizes valued at $6,000 from AutoZone, CRC Industries, Ford Motor Company, Nissan, Snap-on Industrial and WD-40 Company.

Each Category Winner represents a distinct category, TechForce says. The winners are:

Barrier Buster – Riley Schlick-Trask, Riley’s Builds. The Barrier Buster category recognizes technicians for showing heart and passion in overcoming obstacles to succeed.



Die Hard – Bryan Kuehni, Advantage Chevrolet Bolingbrook. The Die Hard category recognizes industry superfans who live, breathe, sleep and thrive in their career.



Outstanding Mentor – James Jacobsen , Lake Motor Company. The Outstanding Mentor category recognizes technicians for providing support and guidance to the industry's future techs.



Pay it Forward – Bradley Hindman , Mission Auto Repair. The Pay it Forward category recognizes technicians for being a community advocate and inspiring the next generation of techs.



The Pay it Forward category recognizes technicians for being a community advocate and inspiring the next generation of techs. Rookie of the Year – Jinelee Galindez , Mercedes Benz of South Orlando. The Rookie of the Year category recognizes up-and-coming tech professionals with under two years’ professional experience.

Since 2018 the Techs Rock Awards have awarded more than $46,000 in prizes to 20 professional technicians in recognition of their excellence, passion and commitment to driving the future of the mobility industry, the TechForce Foundation says.