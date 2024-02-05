 CAWA Accepting Applications for MPA Scholarship Awards

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

CAWA Accepting Applications for MPA Scholarship Awards

The deadline for submitting applications for the MPA Selwyn Joffe Awards is May 31.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

CAWA announced the opening of applications for the Motorcar Parts of America – Selwyn Joffe Awards. The awards provide scholarships to high school teachers to support their automotive programs. 

Related Articles

The deadline for submitting applications is May 31, 2024.

“CAWA is proud to assist automotive high school teachers, in part, to assure their programs remain viable and well-resourced for the benefit of their students and our industry”, said Rodney Pierini, president and CEO, in announcing the availability of scholarships.

Beyond financial support, CAWA through its membership could supply these high school automotive teachers with products, tools and other resources for classroom use to assist them in providing relevant, up to date and quality education and training for their students.

Teachers must be from high schools within California, Nevada and Arizona to qualify. Those interested in applying for a scholarship should complete an application for consideration, found here or request an application from [email protected]

You May Also Like

News

PRT Heavy Duty Presenting Innovations at HDAW ‘24

PRT is exhibiting a full line of shocks and air springs for heavy-duty applications.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

PRT HEAVY DUTY, brand of ADD GROUP, announced it is exhibiting an extensive portfolio of its heavy-duty applications at HDAW in Booth 1417 at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week ‘24.

PRT said it will showcase 100% Gas-Charged Shocks that cover more than 5,000 OE references for trucks, trailers, buses, commercial vehicles, motor homes, pickups, cargo vans and more.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Eaton Adds Remanufactured Line of Clutches to Its Portfolio

The remanufactured Advantage clutches offer OE specifications at a more affordable price.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ZF Aftermarket Product Introductions Cover 158.2M VIO

More than 770 new parts for passenger cars in North America were introduced by ZF last year.

By Mary DellaValle
Biden Administration Grants $623M for US EV Charging Network

The plan includes the installation of at least 500,000 public chargers by 2030.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
East Penn Launches Power2Recycle Campaign

The campaign focuses on educating all stakeholders on recycling practices for vehicle batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

WAI Announces 96 New Part Numbers

The 100% new part numbers cover more than 54 million VIO.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Triple-Turbo 6.4L Cummins Super Stock Engine

Check out this pulling truck with a triple-turbo 6.4L Cummins engine in it!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
MAHLE Selects Remaining Winners of Engine Giveaway Sweepstakes

The remaining two winners of the inaugural “Powered by MAHLE” giveaway were named.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Bridgestone Donates 12 Vans to Boys & Girls Clubs

Bridgestone grants $400K for youth transportation to 20 Clubs, aiding clubhouse access.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff