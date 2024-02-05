CAWA Accepting Applications for MPA Scholarship Awards

CAWA announced the opening of applications for the Motorcar Parts of America – Selwyn Joffe Awards. The awards provide scholarships to high school teachers to support their automotive programs.

The deadline for submitting applications is May 31, 2024.

“CAWA is proud to assist automotive high school teachers, in part, to assure their programs remain viable and well-resourced for the benefit of their students and our industry”, said Rodney Pierini, president and CEO, in announcing the availability of scholarships.

Beyond financial support, CAWA through its membership could supply these high school automotive teachers with products, tools and other resources for classroom use to assist them in providing relevant, up to date and quality education and training for their students.

Teachers must be from high schools within California, Nevada and Arizona to qualify. Those interested in applying for a scholarship should complete an application for consideration, found here or request an application from [email protected].