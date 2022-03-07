 CAWA and UAF Issue Reminder About Scholarship Opportunities -
CAWA and UAF Issue Reminder About Scholarship Opportunities

Federated to Award More ‘Super-Suite’ Prizes

ASE Partners With Industry Leaders on Innovative Programs

FL Career College Expanding Technician Training Program
News

CAWA and UAF Issue Reminder About Scholarship Opportunities

 

The scholarship program supports educational opportunities for you, your colleagues, associates and your family, and those interested in a career in the auto care industry. 

The online application process allows students interested in auto care industry careers to submit one application each year online at www.automotivescholarships.com and receive consideration for several scholarships. 


Applications for 2022 awards will be accepted up to March 31, 2022.  APPLY HERE!

