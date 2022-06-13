 Cawa Announces 2022 Scholarship Winners
News

Cawa Announces 2022 Scholarship Winners

 

on

CAWA, Representing the Automotive Parts Industry, has announced the recipients of its 2022 scholarship awards. CAWA provided more than $13,000 in scholarships this year to 13 individuals. 

“Once again, CAWA is proud to assist these young people in pursuing their education and careers in the auto care industry,” said Rodney Pierini, president and CEO, in announcing the awards.

Recipients of this year’s scholarships are:

• Marcos Alvarez-Guzman – Rio Hondo College received the Mort Schwartz Award – given to the highest ranked applicant

• Ethan Times – Arizona State University

• Joel Harvey – WyoTech

• Luke Waters – WyoTech

• Emmanuel Figueroa – Universal Technical Institute

• Edenilson Cuatete-Hernandez – Universal Technical Institute

• Melina Camarena – Citrus College

• Joaquin Cruz Roldan – Las Positas College

• Yasmin Garcia – Fresno City College

• Ben Ebright – Solano Community College

• Leonardo Zuniga – Los Angeles Pierce College

• Diego Martinez – San Jacinto College

• Kacrana Chamroeun – San Diego Miramar College

The primary scholarship fundraising effort by CAWA is its annual dinner gala, underwritten by Motorcar Parts of America, to be held the Sunday night before the AAPEX and SEMA Shows. This year, it will be held on Oct. 30, at the Venetian in Las Vegas. Scholarship funding also comes, in part, from a grant provided by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation.about:blank

To contribute to the Association’s scholarship fund or to donate prizes for the annual fundraising auction, contact Rodney Pierini at 800-332-2292 or [email protected] or visit www.cawa.org.

In this article:,
