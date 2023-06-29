 Celebrate Summer with Federated Facebook Contest

Celebrate Summer with Federated Facebook Contest

Federated will announce four lucky winners of a $50 gift card on each Friday in July and one grand prize winner of a $500 gift card on Aug. 4.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Federated Auto Parts wants to help make it an unforgettable summer with its “Fuel Your Summer Fun” contest on its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages.

“School is out, summer is here, and we want our Facebook friends to have a chance to win a gift card for an extra good time in the Federated ‘Fuel Your Summer Fun’ contest,” said Phil Moore, senior vice president, Federated Auto Parts. “Federated will announce four lucky winners of a $50 gift card on its Federated Facebook pages each Friday in July and one grand prize winner of a $500 gift card on Aug. 4.”

Each Friday in July, Federated will announce four randomly selected winners of a $50 gift card on each of its Federated Facebook platforms. One grand prize winner of a $500 gift card will be announced on Friday, Aug. 4. To enter, visit Federated on Facebook, click on the special Fuel Your Summer Fun contest link and complete the entry form. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the contest with Facebook friends.

News

Heavy Duty, Diesel Scholarships Available

The deadline for applications is March 31, 2023.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Scholarships are available at HeavyDutyScholarships.com.

Scholarships will be awarded for the 2023-24 academic year to students training to become heavy duty technicians or those studying engineering, business, IT/cybersecurity or other courses in preparation for a career in the heavy duty/diesel field.

Automotive and collision repair scholarships are also available.

WyoTech Hosts Record Career Fair

The automotive, diesel and collision trade school welcomed nearly 100 companies to its February career fair.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ASE Instructor Conference Set for July in North Carolina

The in-person conference will provide separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
WIN Scholarship Program Awards Record Number of Students

A record 20 new recipients received WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards in 2023.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
CREF Opens Applications for 2023 Benchmark Grants

Completing CREF’s online application will qualify collision schools to receive up to $25,000 in funding.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Automotive, Heavy-Duty Scholarship Deadline Nears

In 2022, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation awarded 461 scholarships totaling $731,350.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Dorman Releases OE FIX Guide 4th Edition

Dorman says the guide highlights its top repair solutions for faster, longer-lasting repairs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
AP Emissions Releases January New Part Number Update

The release includes direct fit EPA converters covering more than 6.6 million vehicles in operation.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Federated’s Free Fuel Fridays Are Back

Now through March 17, Federated will announce four free-fuel winners each Friday.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff