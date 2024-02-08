 Chevron Introduces New Rykon Formula to Grease Product Line

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Chevron Introduces New Rykon Formula to Grease Product Line

The new calcium sulfonate complex-based grease is designed for heavy-duty and extreme pressure applications.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Related Articles

Chevron announced the introduction of Rykon, a new overbased calcium sulfonate complex grease, to its recently refreshed line of products. Chevron says Rykon answers the call for a high-performance grease that increases uptime and helps enhance durability for the next generation of equipment.

With its formulation, Rykon will round out Chevron’s grease offering with a grease formulated for heavy-duty and extreme pressure applications. This calcium sulfonate complex-based grease also provides an alternative option to lithium-based thickeners.

“By introducing Rykon to our grease portfolio, we are offering a new solution for high-pressure applications and ensuring customers have a high-performance grease when they need it,” said Zach Sutton, Chevron Lubricants Industrial sector specialist. “As demand for raw materials grows, we remain committed to finding solutions like Rykon that will exceed the demands of machinery and equipment today and tomorrow.”

Rykon is designed to help increase equipment longevity, extend lubrication intervals, and reduce the total cost of equipment ownership. Chevron says the overbased calcium sulfonate complex grease delivers outstanding oxidation and thermal stability with superior water performance to protect equipment from failures and downtime.

Rykon also meets the demands of high pressure and shock loads, providing excellent wear protection under heavy loads and in high ambient temperatures, the company added.

In addition, Rykon will also feature the new grease branding and packaging, part of a recent brand refresh for Chevron’s grease portfolio announced in March 2023.

Customers can visit Chevronlubricants.com to learn more about Rykon or use the grease product finder to find the right product for their application.

You May Also Like

News

PRT Launches 22 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to expand the PRT portfolio in North American Market and represents more than 12 Million vehicles in new coverage.

Avatar
By Nadine Battah
Published:

PRT is continuously expanding its portfolio of Complete Strut Assemblies in the North American Aftermarket as the company announces the arrival of new applications of the component for Light vehicles, SUV’s and pickups.

The launches include models in the national scenario such as Honda Civic, Jeep Cherokee and Toyota Highlander, in addition to brand new applications such as the Subaru Forester 2021, the Toyota Corolla 2021, and the Honda Accord Hybrid 2021, among others.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Mitchell 1 Scholarship Applications Being Accepted Now

High school seniors and college students in the U.S. and Canada can apply for the scholarship through March 31.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GB Reman Expands Gasoline Direct Fuel Injection Program

The expansion includes 17 new GDI part numbers, including injectors, seal kits, fuel lines and a seal replacement tool kit.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BendPak to Debut Eight-Armed Car Lift Concept at NADA

Octa-Flex improves technician productivity, convenience and ergonomics, according to BendPak.

By Mary DellaValle
PRT Heavy Duty Presenting Innovations at HDAW ‘24

PRT is exhibiting a full line of shocks and air springs for heavy-duty applications.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Eaton Adds Remanufactured Line of Clutches to Its Portfolio

The remanufactured Advantage clutches offer OE specifications at a more affordable price.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ZF Aftermarket Product Introductions Cover 158.2M VIO

More than 770 new parts for passenger cars in North America were introduced by ZF last year.

By Mary DellaValle
Biden Administration Grants $623M for US EV Charging Network

The plan includes the installation of at least 500,000 public chargers by 2030.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
East Penn Launches Power2Recycle Campaign

The campaign focuses on educating all stakeholders on recycling practices for vehicle batteries.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff