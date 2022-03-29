Clean Cars 2030 Signed Into Law in Washington State

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee signed into law a bill setting a date of 2030 for all new cars registered in the state to be electric. The measure, known as Clean Cars 2030, sets the most aggressive state target in the U.S. for the phaseout of gasoline cars – a full five years ahead of California’s 2035 deadline – and establishes an interagency council tasked with creating a plan for achieving the 2030 target.

Passed as part of “Move Ahead Washington,” a nearly $17 billion transportation package, Clean Cars 2030 is intended to spur public and private investment in EVs and EV charging infrastructure and help Washingtonians save money on vehicle fuel and maintenance while enjoying cleaner air and water, proponents of the bill say. “The war in Ukraine and the burden of high gas prices on families demonstrate the importance of ending our dependence on gasoline and preparing for an all-electric transportation future,” said Matthew Metz, co-executive director of Coltura, a nonprofit focused on phasing out the use of gasoline. “By targeting 2030 as an end date for the sales of gasoline cars in Washington, Clean Cars 2030 gives confidence to consumers, automakers, utilities, investors, and others that now is the time to go all-in on an all-EV future.”

“Clean Cars 2030 outlines a clear path forward for the future of the electric vehicle transition in our state,” said Senator Marko Liias. “This part of our Move Ahead Washington plan will create a timeline with the data, tools, and guidelines that every sector from governments to businesses can plan for with confidence. This is a monumental step towards reducing our carbon emissions in Washington, and I’m proud that Washington is once again a leader in addressing the climate crisis.” “Clean Cars 2030 puts Washington on the road to powering its vehicles with cheap, clean, renewable electricity produced in-state and reduces the threat that oil and gasoline pose to our air, water, health, and economy,” said Representative Nicole Macri, who first introduced the measure in 2020.

