D-A Lubricant Partners With NHRA Top Fuel Driver Joe Morrison

D-A Lubricant Co. has announced an associate marketing partnership with NHRA Top Fuel Dragster Driver Joe Morrison for the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and beyond. The partnership will ensure that the Leverich Racing Top Fuel Dragster team’s engine will be lubricated by U.S.-made PennGrade 1 High-Performance Oil – “The Original Green Oil.” The partnership also extends Morrison as an authorized dealer of D-A Lubricant solutions.

Family-owned and operated, located in a state-of-the-art facility in Lebanon, Indiana, D-A stays true to its roots. D-A has historically taken great pride in producing industry-leading engine oils, transmission lubricants, greases, gear lubricants, hydraulic oils, antifreezes, specialty products and industrial grade lubricants. Today, D-A Lubricant Company includes the brands of Reliant (HDEO), PennGrade (PCMO), PennGrade 1 (Racing), Wearguard (Industrial), Blue Flame (Natural Gas) lubricants. Joe Morrison is a long-time consumer of D-A Lubricant products, being a passionate automotive enthusiast who knows the value of proper lubrication in any mechanical application. Whether it’s using industrial lubricants for his landscaping business, or the 10,000-horsepower engine powering the Leverich Racing Top Fuel Dragster, the mild-mannered drag racer from Flemington, New Jersey, realizes the key to longevity and performance is keeping all moving parts protected due to the full fill strength of PennGrade 1. “It’s an honor to partner with a family-first organization like the D-A Lubricant Company,” noted Morrison, who is entering his first full season as a driver in the NHRA’s top-tier category. “I can speak to the quality of D-A Lubricant products, including the high-performance racing product PennGrade 1 – as I’ve not only sold them to racers and automotive enthusiasts across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York, but also used ‘The Original Green Oil’ in my 48 Fiat Altered for years.”

