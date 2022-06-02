 Dana Kicks Off Summer with Special Pricing
Dana Kicks Off Summer with Special Pricing

 

on

To help its customers get their performance vehicles trail-ready for summer fun, Dana Incorporated is offering special pricing through June 30 on its e-commerce site for enthusiasts, DanaProParts.com.

Click Here to Read More
Customers who visit DanaProParts.com can use the promo code DANAPRO10 at checkout to receive 10 percent off their order.  Visitors can quickly locate products using the year, make, and model of their vehicle. They can also browse by product category for premium performance products, including Dana axles, driveshafts and components, Victor Reinz Reinzosil sealant, and cool Spicer gear.  If the specific part is not found, visitors can complete an online form to make a special request.

“The summer season is here and enthusiasts from coast-to-coast are getting their performance vehicles in gear for some off-road excitement,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana.  ”With 10 percent off all orders through the end of June, it is a great time for adventure seekers to visit DanaProParts.com, upgrade their performance vehicles, and make their summer journeys truly memorable.”

To learn more about Dana and Spicer performance products and sign up for the newsletter, visit www.DanaProParts.com.

In this article:
