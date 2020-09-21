Dayco, UAF Honor Scholarship Winners

In partnership with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF), Dayco’s Aftermarket division announces and congratulates the 2020 Ed Rammel Scholarship winners.
The four recipients of this year’s $2,500 Ed Rammel Memorial Scholarships are:
- Blake Z. of Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Majoring in Auto Tech
- Madison L. of Columbus, Nebraska – Majoring in Collision Repair
- Perry A. of St. George, Utah – Majoring in Auto Tech
- Ryan D. of Attica, Kansas – Majoring in Auto Tech
Dayco established the Ed Rammel Memorial Scholarship Fund within the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in 2017 to honor the late Mr. Rammel after he lost a two-year battle with cancer. Rammel, who served in leadership roles at Dayco for almost 30 years, was well known as a leader and mentor throughout the industry and was awarded the prestigious Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) designation from Northwood’s University of the Aftermarket in October 2001.
Now in its fourth year, Dayco designated $40,000 of its initial donation in Rammel’s honor for the University of the Aftermarket Scholarship Fund – with the intent of awarding four $2,500 scholarships each year for four years.
“We’ve appreciated the opportunity to honor and recognize such a great man through this scholarship program and to use the legacy he created to pay it forward to the future of our industry,” said Tom Tecklenburg, VP of Dayco’s NA Aftermarket. “Ed was highly active in aftermarket associations and was on the Board of Trustees for the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and chairman of the education committee so we believe he would love to see how his contributions to the industry are impacting generations to come.”
While all students are encouraged to apply for University of Aftermarket scholarships, the first priority in awarding scholarships is given to those pursuing a career in the automotive aftermarket, and second priority is given to sons and daughters of industry families. More information and eligibility requirements can be found on the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship website at automotivescholarships.com/Rammel.