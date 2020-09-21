Dayco, UAF Honor Scholarship Winners

In partnership with the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF), Dayco’s Aftermarket division announces and congratulates the 2020 Ed Rammel Scholarship winners.

The four recipients of this year’s $2,500 Ed Rammel Memorial Scholarships are: Blake Z. of Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Majoring in Auto Tech Madison L. of Columbus, Nebraska – Majoring in Collision Repair Perry A. of St. George, Utah – Majoring in Auto Tech Ryan D. of Attica, Kansas – Majoring in Auto Tech Left to right: Madison Lusche, Perry Anderson and Ryan Dark. Dayco established the Ed Rammel Memorial Scholarship Fund within the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in 2017 to honor the late Mr. Rammel after he lost a two-year battle with cancer. Rammel, who served in leadership roles at Dayco for almost 30 years, was well known as a leader and mentor throughout the industry and was awarded the prestigious Master Automotive Aftermarket Professional (MAAP) designation from Northwood’s University of the Aftermarket in October 2001. Now in its fourth year, Dayco designated $40,000 of its initial donation in Rammel’s honor for the University of the Aftermarket Scholarship Fund – with the intent of awarding four $2,500 scholarships each year for four years.

