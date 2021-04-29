Daytona International Speedway Appoints Frank Kelleher Track President

Daytona International Speedway hasannounced Frank Kelleher, an experienced industry veteran, has been appointed president of Daytona International Speedway. Concurrently, NASCAR announced that Chip Wile has been promoted to a new expansive role overseeing 13 NASCAR-owned tracks as senior VP, chief track properties officer.

In his previous role as NASCAR senior vice president and chief sales officer, Kelleher oversaw a team responsible for business strategy and revenue generation. His team played a critical role in driving both media and partnership sales for NASCAR and its tracks. Kelleher helped secure the founding sponsorships to Daytona International Speedway’s highly visible injectors. As only the ninth track president in DIS history, Kelleher is well-suited to step into this important position.

Frank Kelleher

“For nearly two decades, Frank has demonstrated the ability to foster meaningful relationships and lead critical areas of our business,” said Lesa France Kennedy, executive vice chairperson, NASCAR. “He is a dedicated member of the greater Daytona Beach community, a true team-builder, and most importantly, he has a deep-rooted passion for motorsports and promoting the fan experience. We are incredibly excited to have Frank leading Daytona International Speedway.”

“I am incredibly honored to take on this historic role and represent the most iconic motorsports venue in the world,” said Kelleher. “Our race fans are what makes working in motorsports so special and I’m excited to work with the tremendous team at Daytona International Speedway to continue to deliver a best-in-class racing experience for our fans locally, nationally and around the globe.”