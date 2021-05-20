Deadline Extended For Pep Boys Technician Scholarships

Pep Boys, one of the country’s leading automotive service networks, and an Icahn Enterprises L.P. company, invites those studying to become technicians to apply for one of the 15 scholarships available in the annual Find Your Drive scholarship program. Scholarships awarded through the program this year will total $100,000 to celebrate the Company’s centennial and continue the “Race to 2026” initiative, designed to recruit talented technicians in the automotive industry and close America’s skills gap .

Click Here to Read More

This year’s program will include five $10,000 scholarships to be awarded to qualified students studying to become professional automotive technicians in major metro areas: Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Orlando, Florida; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Puerto Rico. An additional 10 $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to qualified students studying to become professional automotive technicians in other areas in the U.S.

“There’s no better way to celebrate our centennial and demonstrate our commitment to the future than by supporting an impressive new generation of automotive technicians,” said Brian Kaner, CEO, Pep Boys. “For 100 years, Pep Boys has helped talented, passionate people build rewarding careers in this vital industry, and we’re continuing to build on our legacy with $100,000 in new scholarships for 2021.”



To be eligible for consideration for a scholarship, students must be pursuing an automotive technician degree or certification through a full- or part-time college or trade school program and meet certain academic requirements, provide a written or video essay and submit two letters of recommendation. The application window is now open and will remain open until midnight ET on Friday, June 4, 2021, and winners will be notified by Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Students can begin the application process and find additional details and eligibility requirements at www.pepboys.com/findyourdrive.