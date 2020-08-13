Connect with us

Deserving Military Member Receives Recycled Ride

 

On July 24, a deserving military member received a refurbished vehicle to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their family thanks to the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program, along with car donors GEICO and CARSTAR of Trenton.

The presentation was held at the Joint Base Maguire Air Force/Fort Dix in Burlington County, N.J. The recipient was military member Tammy Dempsey, who received a Toyota.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,500 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars, Thompson Toyota Doylestown – Pa., Trenton Auto Recycling, Bob Hopes Auto Repair, Vetech, Selmons Shell – Hamilton, Bills Towing – Hamilton, Traction Tire and Keystone LKQ.

