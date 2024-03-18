 DOJ, FTC Support MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers’ Petition

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

DOJ, FTC Support MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers’ Petition

The petition expands consumer access to vehicle operational, diagnostic and telematics data.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers applauds the March 14 submission from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to the U.S Copyright Office supporting MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers’ petition for a new exemption to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA)’s anti-circumvention provisions, which prohibit bypassing copyright protection systems. MEMA’s proposed exemption would allow consumers to view their vehicle’s telematics data and share that data with third-party repairers.
 
The DOJ and FTC agreed with MEMA that providing consumers access to their vehicle’s telematics data would pose a minimal threat to copyright holders. Just as important, they agreed that this data could be accessed without increasing cybersecurity risks. 

Related Articles

The DOJ and FTC noted that given the low-risk nature of the proposed uses of telematics data, limiting consumers’ choices in where and how they repair their vehicles through data restrictions is unwarranted. The proposed exemption addresses the changes in the automotive repair industry as vehicles become increasingly software controlled. The DOJ and FTC comments noted, “restricting access to non-copyrightable telematics data risks establishing a competitively harmful bottleneck by depriving users of the ability to share this data with aftermarket parts manufacturers, third-party maintenance and repair services, and other adjacent markets that would put such information to valuable commercial use.”

“The DOJ and FTC’s comments speak to the strength of the arguments MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, and its members, have been making in support of consumers’ right to repair their vehicles,” said Paul McCarthy, MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers’ president and CEO. “Their conclusion supports our point that consumers will benefit from having more repair options and that they can utilize these options in a cybersecure way. This goal should guide our policymaking efforts.” 

You May Also Like

News

Snap-on Continues to Offer Free Weekly Product Training Sessions

The online training and question and answer sessions are free of charge.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Snap-on national training manager Keith Wray will continue to hold weekly new product training sessions throughout the year that give professional technicians the opportunity to learn more about Snap-on Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics tools such as the ZEUS, TRITON and APOLLO series. 

The online training and question and answer sessions are free of charge and are conducted as follows:

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Mevotech Releases 237 New Chassis, Control Arm, Wheel End Parts

The release boosts coverage for domestic and import passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs and EVs up to model year 2023.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Federated Car Care Scholarship Program Now Open

The deadline to submit applications at AutomotiveScholarships.com is March 31.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Standard Motor Products Expands PAC-Kit Program

They are prepackaged A/C kits assembled and shipped in one package with everything customers need to perform a successful A/C repair.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
AMSOIL Introduces New OE 0W-40 100% Synthetic Motor Oil

The new OE 0W-40 is primarily for newer RAM HD trucks equipped with the 6.4-liter Hemi engine.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

MEMA Celebrates 120th Anniversary

MEMA said the milestone “underscores the association’s enduring legacy and its pivotal role in advancing the future of mobility and the interests of vehicle suppliers.”

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Schrader Launches 6 OE Replacement TPMS Sensors

Application coverage for the new release includes Toyota, Lexus, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Chrysler, Dodge, Land Rover, Lotus, Ford and Lincoln.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Switch Vehicles Inc. Introduces Switch EV Trainer

The Switch EV Trainer includes all of the components of a modern EV drivetrain on a compact (2.5’x3’x3.2’), insulated, mobile platform.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Auto Care Association Expands Demand Index Product Coverage

It announced the release of 25 new product lines, as well as the addition of Annual Unit Volumes for 15 Demand Index Product Groups.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff