Dorman Announces More Than 250 New Products For April 2020

Dorman Products has announced the release of more than 250 new automotive repair products, giving installers and owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative solutions designed to help them save time and money.

Dorman’s featured release is a new OE Fix Intake Manifold and Valve Cover Kit, which is designed to fit an estimated 1.6 million select Chevrolet and Buick vehicles with 1.4L Ecotec engines, including the Cruze, Encore, Trax and Sonic, with model years from 2012 to 2019. This kit (Part No. 615-380KIT) packages together a Dorman intake manifold, valve cover and PCV tube assembly to address a specific failure that often requires all three parts to be replaced together. However, Dorman’s product managers report that they have found that installers sometimes replace the failed valve cover without properly inspecting the intake manifold, which could lead to the valve cover failing again. By packaging these parts together – and including a PCV tube, since the original part may break during repair – installers can feel confident that they are getting the job done right the first time. New Direct Replacements For Original Equipment Dorman is also announcing the release of a new Direct Replacement Valve Cover that is designed to fit approximately 750,000 Chevrolet, Pontiac and Saturn vehicles. Like all Dorman valve covers, this design (Part No. 264-920) has undergone precise dimensional measurement and 500-mile, long-term on-vehicle testing to help protect against leaks and manage oil consumption. With this new release, Dorman has more than 50 valve covers available that are designed to fit more than an estimated 64 million3 vehicles in operation.

Another new aftermarket solution being released this month is Dorman’s OE Fix Air Conditioning Hose Assembly. Original equipment DEF heaters may fail from fluid intrusion on the heater element. This new replacement (Part No. 904-392) is designed to help avoid that failure mode and provide a reliable repair. New OE Fix Solutions Designed To Solve OEM Repair Problems One money-saving solution Dorman is announcing for release is a new OE Fix Sliding Door Handle Repair Kit for select Chrysler Town & Country and Dodge Grand Caravan model years. The door panel on these minivans may fatigue where the door handle mounts, leaving it loose and unsecured, and requiring body work and painting to repair the sheet metal. That’s why Dorman’s innovation team developed a reinforcement (Part No. 926-288) to the original panel, which is designed to work without the need for welding and paint. The kit also includes trim tools to help safely remove the door panels for access to the repair area and a door handle installation tool designed to simplify installation.

