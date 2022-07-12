Underhood: Battery Charging and Diagnostics
Dorman Releases 300+ New Products In July
Dorman Products, Inc. announced the release of more than 300 new auto parts in the month of July.
The release includes a windshield washer fluid reservoir (603-862) designed to directly replace the original equipment reservoir in more than 1.5 million Ford F-150, Ford Lobo, and Lincoln LT pickup trucks. Dorman says this reservoir is manufactured from premium materials to exact size and performance specifications, backed by a lifetime warranty, and comes complete with a cap.
Dorman is also introducing a new heater hose assembly (626-687) engineered to replace the factory hose on 1.7 million late-model Ford Escape and Lincoln MKC compact sport utility vehicles. It is designed to match the fit and function of the original equipment part. It joins a growing list of more than 220 HVAC heater hose assemblies with coverage of almost 200 million vehicles, the company says.
Dorman says it is also adding to its current list of almost 40 repair parts for Jeep Renegade subcompact SUV by introducing the aftermarket’s first direct-replacement rear window windshield wiper arm (42900). Manufactured from quality materials for rugged service, the new wiper arm is designed to match the fit of the original equipment part on more than 500,000 late-model Renegades, and provide long service life, the company says.
Dorman says other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include:
- A patented OE FIX Power Band clamp (55247) for half a million late-model Ram trucks. The flat surface on the original equipment hose clamps tend to apply uneven force on turbocharger pipes and hoses, often causing leaks and a loss of turbo pressure. The Power Band clamp features a patented curved profile that helps achieve a stronger seal than the factory clamp on boots and pipes. Power Bands are made of stainless steel and have a low-profile spiral screw for easy installation in tight spaces.
- An OE FIX steering cooler (918-515) for 250,000 ProMaster Ram trucks. The original power steering cooler on certain vehicle models and years can fail when the wire-style fins corrode, bend and break. This new cooler features a more robust stacked-fin design designed to provide greater durability and longer service life.
- An OE FIX door release cable (912-738) designed to fit 2 million aging Ford pickups. When the door latch cable breaks on certain Ford trucks, the dealership requires replacing the entire latch assembly. This new solution allows direct replacement of only the failed cable.
- An OE FIX third brake light (923-109) for 600,000 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon trucks. The halogen bulb in the brake light assembly on certain model years tends to fail after an average of only 2,000 hours of use. This OE FIX assembly uses an LED bulb rated to last much longer, reducing future maintenance costs.
- Seven new aftermarket-exclusive replacement parts designed for heavy-duty trucks, reflecting Dorman’s progress toward becoming a one-stop shop for HD parts since its acquisition of Dayton Parts, the company says. Those new products include: a heavy-duty power steering reservoir cap for 2015-02 Freightliner models (902-5417), a windshield wiper arm (602-5420) for Volvo VNL 2014-08 vehicles, and an atomization filter kit (904-5515) for select Mack LEU and Mack MRU models.
To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup.