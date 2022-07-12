Dorman Releases 300+ New Products In July

Dorman Products, Inc. announced the release of more than 300 new auto parts in the month of July.

The release includes a windshield washer fluid reservoir (603-862) designed to directly replace the original equipment reservoir in more than 1.5 million Ford F-150, Ford Lobo, and Lincoln LT pickup trucks. Dorman says this reservoir is manufactured from premium materials to exact size and performance specifications, backed by a lifetime warranty, and comes complete with a cap.

Dorman is also introducing a new heater hose assembly (626-687) engineered to replace the factory hose on 1.7 million late-model Ford Escape and Lincoln MKC compact sport utility vehicles. It is designed to match the fit and function of the original equipment part. It joins a growing list of more than 220 HVAC heater hose assemblies with coverage of almost 200 million vehicles, the company says.